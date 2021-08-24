Cameras caught Tony La Russa berating rookie catcher Seby Zavala in the dugout about a pitch to Vlad Jr.

In a sense, it’s amazing that the Chicago White Sox have managed to run away with the AL Central despite having a manager who can make every game miserable.

Tony La Russa had already gone through a whole ordeal this season with throwing his own player, Yermin Mercedes, under the bus for hitting a home run on a 3-0 pitch. And on Monday, he seemed equally upset at rookie catcher Seby Zavala for letting the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-tying RBI single off a 3-0 pitch.

La Russa went as far as to berate Zavala right there in the dugout for the pitch selection, and the exchange was captured on the broadcast.

You’ll also notice that La Russa didn’t bother to address the pitch with Lance Lynn who was the one to actually throw the pitch and miss his spot. Zavala set up for a pitch that was low and outside with a target off the plate. Lynn’s pitch, though, caught the middle part of the zone. Something that can’t happen with an aggressive hitter like Vlad Jr.

But La Russa chose to blame the catcher out in the open and not Lynn, which, again, wasn’t fair. Plus, if La Russa really wanted to pitch around Vlad, first base was open. He could have called for an intentional walk without forcing Lynn to throw a 3-0 pitch.

Lynn to his credit, took responsibility for the pitch after the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win. Lynn said via The Chicago Tribune:

“It was stupid — there’s no other way to say it. I told Tony that when I got in (the dugout), that was all on me. I was trying to throw a ball, and it ran back over the plate.”

He continued:

“When you look at the mistake I made, though, it was terrible. But all in all, (catcher) Seby (Zavala) and I had a good back and forth going, moving the ball in and out, changing some speeds. Everything felt pretty good. “When you come back to it, if you don’t make a stupid mental mistake, you could be looking at seven innings of no runs. You still don’t know what’s going to happen after you walk the guy, but you can’t let Vladdy beat you there on a 3-0 pitch, no matter what.”

Unsurprisingly, La Russa didn’t want to comment on what happened there.

And sure, managers are often going to have lively conversations with players after mistakes — it’s part of coaching. But there’s a way to handle it that doesn’t involve doing so with cameras running.