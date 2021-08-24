The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Plan To Join Forces To Create Super Alliance

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s no secret that the SEC is trying to create an even more elite, “super conference,” after getting Texas and Oklahoma on board.

So, what’s the best way to combat this with all of the other schools in power five conferences?

Create an even bigger conference.

According to Big Ten, the ACC, Big-10, and PAC-12 are planning on creating an alliance between all 41 schools that make up the three conferences.

The commissioners of all three conferences all agreed upon this, and each had their own statement prepared about the move.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips had this to say:

“The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 recognize the unique environment and challenges currently facing intercollegiate athletics, and we are proud and confident in this timely and necessary alliance that brings together like-minded institutions and conferences focused on the overall educational missions of our preeminent institutions.

The alliance will ensure that the educational outcomes and experiences for student-athletes participating at the highest level of collegiate athletics will remain the driving factor in all decisions moving forward.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren added:

“Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC, and PAC-12 Conferences. Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems.

We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”

Lastly, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said:

“The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC, and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes.”

“We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics.”

I’m all for seeing some matchups that we are not used to seeing.

Granted, nothing is set in stone and no contract has been signed, but it’ll be interesting to see where this goes.

Better competition can’t be a bad thing, right? Gotta feel for the Big 12 though…