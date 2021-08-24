Cancel
Texas State

North Texas Educator Paige Ruiz Dies Of COVID Days After Giving Birth To Second Child

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back Robin Zinsou says she urged her pregnant daughter to get a COVID vaccine, but the 32-year-old educator was afraid it might harm her unborn child. Katie Johnston reports.

Related
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas GOP Leader Hospitalized For COVID-19 Dies Days After Mocking Vaccines

A Texas Republican leader who was hospitalized earlier this week with COVID-19 has died just days after he posted an anti-vaccination message — and previously shared an image touting a “mask burning” event. H. Scott Apley, 45, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and Dickinson City Council, died...
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Pregnant Florida woman in coma, battling COVID-19 gives birth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In AdventHealth Daytona Beach Hospital rests Shantel Feliciano, who has never held her newborn son, Caleb. Her husband, Heriberto, says it's not how either of them wanted to welcome him into the world. "It's supposed to be the happiest day of our lives, having our first...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Mother recalls ‘disturbing’ experience giving birth while 20 medical students watched without her permission

A mother-of-seven has opened up about her discomfort over giving birth to her first child while 20 medical students watched, despite the hospital not receiving her permission.Jessica Enslow, an influencer from Utah who regularly documents life as a parent on her social media accounts, reflected on the 1994 birth of her and her husband’s first child, which took place in a military hospital because her partner was in the armed forces, in a recent TikTok.The clip, which follows a trend that sees users share things they regret, saw Enslow caption the video: “Military hospital brought in 20 med students...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Malaysia singer dies from Covid days after giving birth without ever holding baby

A popular Malaysian singer battling Covid-19 during her pregnancy, succumbed to the disease on Monday, but doctors managed to save the baby, local media reported. Siti Sarah Raisuddin, 37, was eight months pregnant with her fourth child. She was put under an induced coma so that her baby could be delivered via surgery. Raisuddin never got to hold the baby who has been named Ayash Affan, reports said.
Polk County, FLwfla.com

Husband of Polk County educator dies from COVID-19 six days after wife

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The husband of a beloved Polk County educator has died six days after his wife following their battles with COVID-19. According to a Facebook post from Purcell Elementary School, Elio Reyes Sr. would always be at the school helping his wife, Norma, with after-school events and was “her worker bee.”

