Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Megan Monaghan Rivas to lead UConn Dramatic Arts department and Connecticut Repertory Theatre

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Megan Monaghan Rivas has been named the new head of the Dramatic Arts department at the University of Connecticut’s School of Fine Arts as well as the artistic director of the school’s Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

Monaghan Rivas officially began in the positions on Monday.

She succeeds playwright/director Michael Bradford, who held the titles from 2016 until 2020, when he became UConn’s vice provost for faculty, staff and student development. Edward Weingart has served as interim department head of Dramatic Arts for the past year.

The jobs of running the Dramatic Arts program and overseeing the Connecticut Repertory Theatre are traditionally held by the same person, as the theater is part of the training program for student actors. The Geffen School of Drama at Yale and its Yale Repertory Theatre follow a similar model.

Connecticut Repertory Theatre has not held in-person performances since the COVID-19 shutdown in March of last year. For its 2020-21 season, the theater presented a series of virtual performances, including several one-act plays by Tennessee Williams.

Prior to UConn, Monaghan Rivas was on the faculty at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for seven years, where her titles included interim head of the school of the School of Drama and associate professor of Dramaturgy. She has also taught at the University of Iowa, Indiana State University and several schools in Missouri, including the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, St. Louis University and the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

Outside of academia, Monaghan Rivas has worked with Connecticut’s Eugene O’Neill Theater Center (for its National Playwrights Conference), Indiana’s New Harmony Project, the Women in Theatre Festival at New York’s Project Y Theatre, Actors Express Theatre and the Alliance Theatre (both in Georgia), Shakespeare Festival St. Louis and California’s South Coast Repertory Theatre, among others.

In a 2019 interview with Adam Szymkowicz’s “I Interview Playwrights” blog, Monaghan Rivas said, “I love theater that lifts off from realism and flies,” and specifically mentions Yale School of Drama graduate Marcus Gardley as writer whose plays “are a great example of this — they are grounded in profound truth, but live fearlessly in mythic and poetic dimensions.”

Her own best-known play may be “Three Musketeers: 1941,” an updated adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas classic set in occupied Paris during World War II and featuring women in the lead musketeer roles.

In a statement, School of Fine Arts Dean Anne D’Alleva says, “We are thrilled to have Megan join the School of Fine Arts. Her depth of experience in both the professional realm and in higher education are ideal for the School of Fine Arts as we celebrate our 60th anniversary and move to the future.”

Monaghan Rivas continues a welcome trend of women being named leaders of major Connecticut theaters. In recent years, Hartford Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and the International Festival of Arts & Ideas have all hired female artistic directors or executive directors. Hartford Stage, Yale Repertory Theatre and Long Wharf Theatre all now have female managing directors.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Dumas
Person
Tennessee Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatre Arts#Yale University#Uconn Dramatic Arts#Yale Repertory Theatre#Dramaturgy#The University Of Iowa#Indiana State University#Webster University#St Louis University#New Harmony Project#Project Y Theatre#Actors Express Theatre#Yale School Of Drama#The School Of Fine Arts#Hartford Stage#Goodspeed Musicals#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Gold Roc in West Hartford, once a popular 24/7 diner, now out of business

After two decades of serving all-day breakfast fans, after-bar crowds, long-haul truckers and third-shift workers from around the region, the Gold Roc diner in West Hartford is gone. One of a fast-dwindling number of 24/7 diners in Connecticut, the Kane Street landmark shut down recently after struggling for the past year and a half. With bars closed and less traffic on the highway, the ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford opens South End facility to accommodate up to 1,500 students

On the second day of classes for Hartford Public Schools, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford held a ribbon cutting for its new South End facility that can hold up to 1,500 kids for after-school activities. The facility includes designated areas to play video games, foosball and basketball, to cook, complete homework and find mentors. “Hopefully you have a big brother, a big sister or hopefully ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut marks Overdose Awareness Day with remembrance of lost loved ones and tales of recovery

After losing two husbands to fatal drug overdoses, Amy-Sue Smith said she started chasing a final measure of fentanyl that would kill her, too. “I was looking for that unlucky bag that most addicts hope to avoid,” Smith, 44, said. “I wanted to die.” The Stafford woman was among people in recovery and relatives of those lost to that last fatal hit who gathered in Manchester and Hartford Tuesday ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Rockville Judge Dawne Westbrook named Connecticut’s new chief administrative judge of juvenile matters

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Dawne G. Westbrook has been named the state’s next chief administrative judge of juvenile matters, where she will help oversee how the state court system administers thousands of cases involving children under 18 years old. Westbrook has served on the bench since 2009 and as a juvenile court judge in Rockville since 2013. She will take over the top post next ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Sun Life Financial to relocate its Connecticut office, creating hub for 300 hybrid workers at downtown Hartford’s Gold Building

Insurance giant Sun Life Financial will relocate its Connecticut office to downtown Hartford from Windsor beginning late next summer, a boost for a downtown seeking to recover from a downturn touched off by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. arm of Toronto-based life insurer said Tuesday it intends to create a new regional hub at One Financial Plaza, the “Gold Building,” that will be designed as ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut daily positivity rate climbs to near 5 percent

Connecticut reported one of its highest daily test positivity rates in months on Tuesday, climbing to a level the state hasn’t seen since early April. At the same time, the state posted a significant decline in hospitalizations — signaling the current uncertainty of the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday, five out of Connecticut’s eight counties qualified as areas with ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy