Ewan McGregor: ‘Halston’

By Hosted by Elvis Mitchell
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes Emmy-nominated actor Ewan McGregor, who’s up for best actor in a limited series for his role as fashion icon Roy Halston in the Netflix miniseries “Halston.” McGregor’s other roles include those in “Trainspotting,” “Moulin Rouge,” the TV series “Fargo” and playing a young Obi Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” films and an upcoming miniseries. McGregor talks about the importance of finding a character’s voice as a way of finding his way into the character. He says he doesn’t believe Halston’s stylized way of speaking and holding himself was him playing a character, but actually becoming the person he was meant to be. And he says Halston’s close relationship with Liza Minelli was the real backbone of the series.

Comments / 0

