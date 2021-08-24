Cancel
Santa Cruz County, CA

Quick Bites | California Giant Foundation’s annual skirt steak BBQ is to-go

By Melissa Murphy
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Giant Foundation’s annual skirt steak BBQ is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the company’s headquarters (75 Sakata Lane). People take food to-go; no eating on-site this year. Cost is $20 for skirt steak, garlic bread, fresh berries, salad and a homemade cookie. The event will benefit organizations such as CASA, Digital Nest, Jacob’s Heart, Kinship Center, Monarch Services, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services, PV Loaves and Fishes, and Teen Kitchen Project. Pre-pay via Venmo or Paypal @calgiantfoundation or via check, cash or credit card. Call 831-728-1773 or email foundation@calgiant.com to place an order. California Giant Berry Farms’ founders established the California Giant Foundation in 2015 to formally support local charitable organizations and causes (which they had been doing informally for many years). Learn more at promos.calgiant.com/california-giant-spreading-smiles.

