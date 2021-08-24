Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Picks, Predictions & Odds for Aug. 24

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article originally appeared on DraftKings. For more betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. Hey, hello. Tonight features almost every team in action with 14 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. We have a lot to talk about so let’s get into it. Yeah? Yeah. Follow me on...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Boston Red Sox#Sbuchanan24#The Royals And Brewers#The Draftkings Sportsbook#Orioles#Start Pitchers#Lhb#Rhb#Fip Corbin Burnes#Reds#Stud Hitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Gambling
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Vladdy's back! Jr. smashes 2 homers vs. O's

TORONTO -- He’s back. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched two home runs on Monday night in Toronto, his 37th and 38th of the season, to lead the Blue Jays to a 7-3 win over the Orioles. It was the exact type of loud, convincing win this team has been grasping for in recent weeks while their offense struggled to create any sort of separation.
MLBMLB

'Positive news' for Flaherty; plans for closer

CINCINNATI -- The Cardinals received good news Monday after getting a second opinion on the right shoulder of Jack Flaherty. Their ace pitcher, who was 9-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 14 starts this season, suffered no structural damage and can recover with rest, rehab and a gradual resumption of throwing.
MLBMLB

Kreidler makes good impression for Toledo

DETROIT -- Byron Buxton got one more chance to face the Tigers on Monday, nearly five months after his last meeting with them at Comerica Park in the season-opening homestand. Buxton at least didn’t have to worry about hitting the ball to Ryan Kreidler again -- at least not this season.
MLBMLB

Stanton homers, but Yanks drop 3rd straight

ANAHEIM -- It is, as DJ LeMahieu said, the time of year when the Yankees would like to do some scoreboard watching. That has not been an overly enjoyable endeavor of late; despite their recent surge, they still have significant ground to make up in the American League East. Giancarlo...
MLBMLB

Sho launches 42nd homer in win vs. Yanks

ANAHEIM -- As Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning on Monday, he saw a familiar face standing on the mound for the Yankees. Ohtani faced his former teammate Andrew Heaney, who was sent to New York at the Trade Deadline for two pitching prospects, and he promptly greeted the lefty with a solo homer to give the Angels the lead in an eventual 8-7 win at Angel Stadium. It was Ohtani's Major League-leading 42nd homer of the year, which now ranks as the third-most homers in a season by an Angels player in club history. Only Troy Glaus with 47 in 2000 and Mike Trout with 45 in 2019 have hit more. Ohtani also tied Glaus' club record of 24 homers hit at home in a season.
MLBMLB

Mize ends 'on a good note' after pivotal 4th

DETROIT -- The Tigers’ bullpen was nearly still as Casey Mize worked through a 30-pitch, three-run fourth inning, just as it was when he had two runners on with two outs in the sixth inning of a one-run contest. The message from manager A.J. Hinch was clear: This was Mize’s game.
Detroit, MIMLB

Tigers welcome LLWS champs to Comerica

DETROIT -- Two days after Taylor North won the Little League World Series, the team got a day in the big leagues, taking the field at Comerica Park while the Tigers took batting practice on Tuesday. • Michigan defeats Ohio for 1st LLWS since '59. One player after another walked...
MLBMLB

Burnes shines in 'playoff atmosphere' vs. SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- On one hand, this is a four-game series straddling the end of August and the start of September, so there is a lot of regular season baseball left to play and every series is important and every other cliché you can conjure. That’s how both managers chose to view this meeting of the Brewers and Giants at Oracle Park.
Detroit, MIMLB

Tigers host Pitch Hit & Run at Comerica Park

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers hosted 24 youth baseball and softball players at Comerica Park on Saturday as part of the Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Program, presented by MLB Network. MLB Pitch Hit & Run (PHR) is a grassroots initiative in the United States and Canada offering...
MLBMLB

'Very frustrating': Hard luck for SF in opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- With runners at the corners and two outs in the seventh inning, the Giants were in danger of squandering their best chance of the night. They needed a clutch swing. Darin Ruf provided just that. Just one problem: Ruf’s screamer, which had an exit velocity of 107.6...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Miguel Cabrera at 1B, Eric Haase DH

Detroit Tigers (62-70) vs. Oakland Athletics (72-59) Where: Comerica Park, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 75 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-11, 4.01 ERA) vs. Athletics LHP Cole Irvin (9-12, 3.68 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Derek...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBtheScore

Rays' Franco sets on-base record, closes in on Mantle's streak

Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco set an impressive record on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles when he reached base in his 29th straight game. With a walk in the first inning, Franco's streak became the longest by an American League player 20 years old or younger in a single season, according to MLB Stats.
MLBAlamogordo Daily News

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies (61-57) kick off a six-game road trip Tuesday with the first game of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-81). First pitch is at 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Phillies vs. Diamondbacksodds with MLB picks and predictions. Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (58-60) and Minnesota Twins (53-67) battle Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series at Target Field. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Indians vs. Twinsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Zach Plesac is the projected starting pitcher...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers listed as THE favorites to win World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are on pace to win the most regular season games in franchise history. Still, it’s a surprise to see one major publication not just list them as a favorite to win the World Series, but THE favorites. Milwaukee heads into Thursday night’s games with a 74-47 record...

Comments / 0

Community Policy