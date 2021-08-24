Picks, Predictions & Odds for Aug. 24

ANAHEIM -- As Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning on Monday, he saw a familiar face standing on the mound for the Yankees. Ohtani faced his former teammate Andrew Heaney, who was sent to New York at the Trade Deadline for two pitching prospects, and he promptly greeted the lefty with a solo homer to give the Angels the lead in an eventual 8-7 win at Angel Stadium. It was Ohtani's Major League-leading 42nd homer of the year, which now ranks as the third-most homers in a season by an Angels player in club history. Only Troy Glaus with 47 in 2000 and Mike Trout with 45 in 2019 have hit more. Ohtani also tied Glaus' club record of 24 homers hit at home in a season.