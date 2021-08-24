Cancel
Astronomy

‘Tiger Stripes’ on a Saturn Moon Could Be Even More Unique Than Previously Thought

By Theo Nicitopoulos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnceladus, Saturn’s sixth largest moon, is awash with liquid water beneath its icy shell. At the moon’s south pole, the subsurface ocean erupts from one hundred geysers located along four parallel fractures known as ‘tiger stripes.’ The towering jets of ice particles form a plume that snows back down to the surface. Some of the ice even escapes the moon’s gravity and forms Saturn’s E-ring.

