‘Tiger Stripes’ on a Saturn Moon Could Be Even More Unique Than Previously Thought

Astronomers have uncovered a strange new planet only 35 light years from Earth where night and day look exactly the same.The exoplanet, called Coconuts-2b, is a gas giant six times the mass of Jupiter and is orbiting a low-mass red dwarf star over nine hundred billion kilometres from it - 6000 times more than the relatively short 151.87 million kilometres between the Earth and the Sun.Its wide orbit, and the low temperature of its red dwarf star, means that daytime looks almost the same as its night in its skies, with the star appearing as a bright red light.The...