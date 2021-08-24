Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Surged Today

By Joe Tenebruso
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) jumped 19% on Tuesday after the cybersecurity specialist reported its fiscal fourth-quarter growth metrics.

So what

Palo Alto Networks' revenue rose 28% year over year to $1.2 billion. Increasingly expensive ransomware attacks are underscoring the vital need for effective cybersecurity solutions. Palo Alto Networks, in turn, experienced "notable strength in large customer transactions," according to CEO Nikesh Arora, as corporations ramped up their cybersecurity spending.

"What these attacks are highlighting is the constant shortcomings of enterprises and of government infrastructure, continually spurring demand and consolidation as companies revalue their cybersecurity posture," Arora said during a conference call with analysts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMLb2_0bbdct3f00
Companies are turning to Palo Alto Networks for protection against cyberattacks. Image source: Getty Images.

Still, Palo Alto Networks remains unprofitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. However, its adjusted net income increased 12% to $161.9 million, or $1.60 per share. That was above Wall Street's estimates for adjusted per-share earnings of $1.44.

Now what

Looking ahead, management expects revenue to grow as much as 25% to $5.3 billion in fiscal 2022. The company also expects to generate adjusted earnings per share of $7.15 to $7.25.

Better still, with an anticipated full-year adjusted free cash flow margin of greater than 30%, Palo Alto Networks plans to return more capital to its shareholders via an upsized $1 billion stock buyback program.

"We are pleased to deliver strength across all the key total shareholder return drivers -- top line, operating margin, and free cash flow conversion," CFO Dipak Golechha said. "We look forward to updating investors on our long-term goals at our upcoming analyst day on Sept. 13."

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alto#Palo Alto Networks Stock#Panw#Palo Alto Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Here's Where I Start Paying Attention to CrowdStrike Shares

Time to strike? Hi. Me again. It was a Monday night. August 23rd. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported the firm's fiscal fourth quarter performance. The frim beat on earnings, revenue and billings. Furthermore, they guided forward performance across all three metrics for the coming full year that was above consensus. The same night, Nasdaq announced that CrowdStrike (CRWD) would become a component of the Nasdaq 100 index, the Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq 100 Technology index, replacing Maxim Integrated Products in all three indices as that firm had been acquired by Analog Devices (ADI) .
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

Zoom’s second-quarter numbers beat Wall Street’s estimates. Its third-quarter guidance sparked concerns of a post-pandemic slowdown. Zoom’s business continues to stabilize and evolve, but its stock is still expensive and will likely remain volatile. Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Salesforce.com Stock Popped Today

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rose 2.5% on Wednesday after the cloud titan delivered strong fiscal 2022 second-quarter results and boosted its full-year outlook. Salesforce's revenue jumped 23% year over year to $6.34 billion. Rising demand for digital transformation services is driving growth across the software provider's business lines. "Our Customer...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Flexsteel Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) were moving higher today after the online furniture seller delivered better-than-expected results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 1:58 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 4.2% after trading as high as 12.3% earlier in the session. So what. Flexsteel reported revenue more than doubled...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

Today's big rally suggests investors are feeling less squeezed by regulatory risks associated with the Chinese tech market. Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And they weren't the only big Chinese tech names posting impressive momentum.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

The growing demand for gaming hardware is going to be a secular catalyst for Corsair Gaming. Skyworks Solutions is firing on all cylinders thanks to the growth in 5G smartphones and the increasing demand for wireless connectivity. AMD's market share gains and additional catalysts such as gaming consoles make it...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Surged This Week

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) popped this week after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted a strong second-quarter earnings report Monday morning; and then Cathie Wood's ARK Invest revealed a significant purchase of JD.com that night, driving a spike in JD and other Chinese tech stocks on Tuesday. As of Thursday's market...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Nordstrom's net sales doubled from the second quarter of 2020, when coronavirus-related store closures weighed heavily on its results. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock?

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares closed nearly 10% higher on Tuesday and extended gains in the after-hours trading. What Happened: The Canadian cybersecurity, software, and services company’s shares closed 9.47% higher at $11.10 in the regular session on Tuesday. In the after-hours trading, Blackberry shares rose 3.6% to $11.50. Blackberry...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Palo Alto Networks Extends Reach of Cortex XDR Platform

Palo Alto Networks this week updated its Cortex extended detection and response (XDR) solution to include support for additional cloud platforms as well as the ability to analyze identity data to surface potential threats. XDR platforms are emerging as alternatives to security information event management (SIEM) platforms that primarily enable...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Apple About To Break Out Of A Rectangle Pattern?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be on the verge of a big move higher. Since July 12, shares have been consolidating or trading sideways. This has formed a triangle pattern on the chart. The top of the range has been around the $150 per share level. Apple's stock is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy