Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Driver Who Struck Pedestrian In May

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Box8U_0bbdcqPU00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information that could help solve a hit-and-run case.

Police said a vehicle (possibly a 2007 to 2012 Ford pickup truck) struck a 32-year-old man who was walking northbound on 1500 S. Zang on Sunday, May 23, around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle lost its passenger-side mirror.

Dallas Police said as of Tuesday, August 24, the victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact Vehicle Crimes, Detective Knight, at 214-671-0020 or email at eric.knight@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 090497-2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Vehicle Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Man, Woman In Connection To Shooting On Walnut Ridge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman they suspect of shooting a man on August 26. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects. The victim was shot multiple times at 3:45 a.m. at 2444 Walnut Ridge Street. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County authorities seek driver who ran over crashed motorcyclist on I-30 in Mesquite

Dallas County authorities are looking for a motorist who they say ran over a crashed motorcyclist early Saturday in Mesquite. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a Kawasaki motorcycle rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala on eastbound Interstate 30 below the Big Town Boulevard overpass about 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The motorcycle veered into a wall, and its driver and passenger both fell off.
Anne Arundel County, MDWBAL Radio

Police Seek Driver Who Fled Crash With Motorcycle

Anne Arundel County Police are searching for the driver of a SUV, who ran from the scene of a crash early Saturday morning in Linthicum Heights. The crash occurred at around 2 a.m. at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Grove Ridge Court. Police say 30-year-old Ronald Scott Clark, of Severn, was...
Bridgeport, CTConnecticut Post

Bridgeport police seek help identifying alleged arsonist

BRIDGEPORT — The police department’s Detective Bureau is asking for the public to help to identify a man they say was responsible for intentionally setting a fire in the city earlier this year. The individual allegedly set fire to a structure on the corner of Olive and Rosedale streets on...
Fairfax, VAlocaldvm.com

Pedestrian struck in Fairfax, police investigating crash

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a crash in Fairfax where a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Fairfax County Parkway near Old Plains Road where a pedestrian was struck and then transported to the hospital.
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspsect taking package from porch

ROCKWALL, TX (August 26, 2021) The Rockwall Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Divisions needs help to identify a theft suspect. On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, shortly after 2:00 PM, a male subject stole a package from a residence in the 1500 block of Charismatic Drive. The suspect backed his vehicle into the driveway before stealing the package off the porch.
Howell County, MOhowellcountynews.com

MDC Seeks Help Identifying Poacher

Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Matt Franks recently responded to a call from a landowner who found a mature whitetail buck dead on his property. Franks is the Conservation Agent for Howell County. He determined the deer, a 13-point trophy animal, had been shot with a rifle from State Highway JJ near the intersection of State Highway 142 in southern Howell County. The incident is believed to have occurred during the evening of August 13. In an interview with Howell County News on August 20, Agent Franks confirmed the investigation is ongoing.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids police seek help identifying four individuals

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in identifying four individuals. Authorities believe they have information in reference to an incident that occurred in downtown Big Rapids on Aug. 4, according to a Facebook post on the department's page. If you know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy