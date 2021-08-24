Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Driver Who Struck Pedestrian In May

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information that could help solve a hit-and-run case.

Police said a vehicle (possibly a 2007 to 2012 Ford pickup truck) struck a 32-year-old man who was walking northbound on 1500 S. Zang on Sunday, May 23, around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle lost its passenger-side mirror.

Dallas Police said as of Tuesday, August 24, the victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact Vehicle Crimes, Detective Knight, at 214-671-0020 or email at eric.knight@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 090497-2021.