Benton County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BUCHANAN...NORTHERN BENTON...NORTHWESTERN JONES SOUTHERN DELAWARE AND NORTHERN LINN COUNTIES At 306 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rowley to near Urbana to near Garrison, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Urbana, Walker, Quasqueton and Rowley around 310 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Center Point, Troy Mills, Paris, Alburnett, Coggon, Ryan, Central City, Prairieburg, Waubeek, Anamosa, Monticello, Stone City and Langworthy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

