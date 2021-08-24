Cancel
Clay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, South Central Duval, Trout River by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. For boaters on or near the St Johns River or Intracoastal waterway, move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Eastern Clay; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval A gusty shower will impact portions of north central Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through 430 PM EDT At 406 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower over Normandy, or near Jacksonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Orange Park, Mandarin, Fleming Island, Cisco Gardens, Ortega, Oakleaf Plantation, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Cecil Field and Nas Jax. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

