Forecast: Trade wind conditions returning as ex-Linda departs

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreezy trade winds are returning to the islands from the east as the remnants of former Hurricane Linda depart to the west. Some showery conditions may linger around Kauai from the former tropical cyclone’s remnant moisture, while drier air will move in for the rest of the state, with the more typical shower coverage for windward and mauka areas. Trade wind weather will dominate for the remainder of the week.

