Forecast: Trade wind conditions returning as ex-Linda departs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will remain light and the atmosphere a little more unstable over the next couple of days. Local daytime sea breezes will cause showers to favor interior and leeward sections during the afternoons and evenings. On this Tuesday, we have been facing some heavy downpours with the sea breeze flow. The heavy rainfall has come down to 1/2″ to 1″ per hour. There will also be some windward and mauka showers as well, mainly during the nights and mornings. The trough, an area of low pressure, and disturbance still start to move away on Wednesday, with drier, breezy trades making a gradual return from east to west later Wed into Thu. We expect locally windy weather Friday as high pressure develops to the north of the Aloha State. Trades will weaken over the upcoming holiday weekend.