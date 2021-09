Medical malpractice is a horrible thing to deal with, as it often results in the impairment or death of a loved one. Doctors are entrusted to take care of patients, and medical malpractice breaks that trust and puts lives in jeopardy. However, not all medical deaths or problems stem from malpractice, and it's important to recognize what qualifies as medical malpractice. Before you rush to call malpractice lawyers in PA to represent you, study up on the different types of medical malpractice and the conditions that must be met for malpractice to occur.