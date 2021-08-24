Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video: Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer Delves Into Parkour, Zombies And Choices

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicking off Xbox's Gamescom 2021 stream, Dying Light 2 came barging in with a brand-new gameplay trailer, filled with action and consequences. The trailer, which is being dubbed 'Decide the Fate of the City', gave us a look at a little bit of everything. The gorgeous 4K footage showcases improvements in the series' parkour, along with situations where you come face-to-face with a variety of deadly zombies and gangs.

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Dying Light 2#Gameplay#Street Gang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New trailer for the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: this is its Versus Mode

Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown a new extended trailer of four minutes of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Honikami, the highly anticipated arena fighter with which they hope to captivate one of the most rapidly successful manganime of the last decades. Planned for this October 15th in the West, this footage shows us in detail the way against; where you will also find the online mode.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Ascent's cyberpunk city looks even better in first-person

In our review of The Ascent, Andy was particularly taken by the neon-soaked streets of the RPG's setting, a colossal tower called the Arcology. It's a cyberpunk adventure where the camera is set in a fixed top-down perspective, but YouTuber Griff Griffin (spotted by Kotaku) discovered a way to unlock the camera and explore the city on ground level.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pet Project Games Reveals New Horror FPS Ripout

Pet Project Games have revealed more details about their next upcoming horror first-person shooter as they go sci-fi with Ripout. This is a bit of a change of pace as the game will have you working with a living Pet Gun that roams the halls with you and goes after all of the enemies in your path. It's like having an incredibly terrifying Pokémon going after everything with its natural abilities. The game is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, but they don't really have a set schedule for it as of this moment. In the meantime, enjoy the info below as well as the latest trailer.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Fan Creates Incredible 3D Printing of the Game's Map

Since the game's release back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V players have spent a lot of time in San Andreas, including Dom Riccobene. According to Kotaku, the product designer spent hundreds of hours in the game collecting data, which he then used to 3D print an incredible map of the game's fictional location. In total, Riccobene estimates that he spent about 400 hours on the project, but the results were worth it. Riccobene told Kotaku it was "the most enjoyable and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on." It wasn't just enjoyable for him, though. A video of his creation has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in thousands of likes and retweets.
Video GamesNME

‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World has announced that the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be using Unreal Engine 5 to power its post-apocalyptic world. Stalker 2 will be the first game in the Stalker series to switch from the proprietary X-Ray engine and instead use Unreal Engine 5. A tweet from the official Stalker account announced the switch, saying, “Hey @UnrealEngine, feel free to mention we’re running on UE5.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy