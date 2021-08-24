Video: Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer Delves Into Parkour, Zombies And Choices
Kicking off Xbox's Gamescom 2021 stream, Dying Light 2 came barging in with a brand-new gameplay trailer, filled with action and consequences. The trailer, which is being dubbed 'Decide the Fate of the City', gave us a look at a little bit of everything. The gorgeous 4K footage showcases improvements in the series' parkour, along with situations where you come face-to-face with a variety of deadly zombies and gangs.www.purexbox.com
Comments / 0