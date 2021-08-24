This Week's Episode of Marvel's What If...? Is Samuel L Jackson's 12th MCU Project
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has existed for more than 13 years now, bringing the stories of Marvel Comics to life and breaking box office records in the process. Countless actors have been involved in the franchise in one way or another, but none have appeared in more MCU projects than Samuel L. Jackson. Playing former Avengers founder and former Head of SHIELD Nick Fury, Jackson helped Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark launch the entire MCU, and he's still around leading new franchise projects over a decade later.comicbook.com
