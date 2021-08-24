Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malvern, PA

Vanguard’s Acquisition of California-Based Asset Manager to Help Investors Customize Portfolios

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlZcW_0bbdbEH100
Image via Vanguard.

Vanguard has agreed to acquire Just Invest, a California-based asset manager whose software allows investors to create their own indexes, writes Erin Arvedlund for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The company expects to finalize the acquisition before the end of the year. It did not disclose the financial terms.

Just Invest initially launched its direct indexing software for financial planners. But the Malvern-based investment giant could roll out this offering to its retail clients.

The products Just Invest offers are part of growing industry offerings that help clients mimic the holdings of a popular fund or adjust it to better align with their personal preferences. Through Just Invest capabilities, for example, a private investor could choose to avoid oil companies or other such firms that run counter to their personal beliefs.

“Technology-driven solutions such as direct indexing continue to reshape our industry, driving better investment outcomes and lowering costs for clients,” said Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley.

Instead of monthly or quarterly, Just Invest’s programs — including Kaleidoscope — provide daily post-tax performance and tax impacts. This information provides financial advisors with more transparency for direct indexing tax benefits.

“With Vanguard’s tremendous brand, reach, and investment leadership, we will be able to help even more advisors drive better investment outcomes for their clients,” said Jonathan Hudacko, CEO of Just Invest.

Read more about Vanguard in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Buckley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Investors#Indexing Software#Asset Manager#Vanguard#Just Invest#Thephiladelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
MarketsFinancial Times

ETF pioneer Grossman urges asset managers to adopt direct indexing

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. One of the pioneers of exchange traded funds said traditional asset managers must embrace innovations such as simple bespoke portfolios and give up on a “fantasy land” belief in a comeback for active fund management.
Economyhotelbusiness.com

Aimbridge, Reliance add to management portfolios

Aimbridge Hospitality and Reliance Hotel Group have both added multiple properties to their portfolio of managed hotels. Aimbridge adds four Three Wall Capital properties to portfolio. Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global, third-party hotel management company, has added four new properties to its growing portfolio. With the addition of these new...
MarketsZacks.com

3 Best Mutual Funds From the Vanguard Portfolio

Founded by John C. Bogle in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. With around $6.2 trillion of assets under management, the company offered nearly 190 domestic funds and 220 funds for foreign markets as of Jan 31, 2020. It offers asset management and financial planning services to clients throughout the globe.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Cloud Project Portfolio Management

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $8.4 Billion Global Market for Cloud Project Portfolio Management by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Home & GardenPosted by
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Continues Acquisition Streak, Buys California-Based Commercial Grow Supply

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is purchasing Commercial Grow Supply, a hydroponic superstore located in Santa Clarita, California. The move follows the acquisition of Hoagtech Hydroponics, a leading hydroponic equipment and indoor gardening store that serves the Bellingham, Washington area. Based in Denver, the company announced Tuesday that the acquisition of Commercial...
Silicon Republic

Stripe deepens investment in US corporate card start-up Ramp

The Collison brothers’ Stripe has returned to participate in Ramp’s Series C round, having co-led a $115m round in April. Payments giant Stripe has once again backed US fintech start-up Ramp, participating in the corporate card company’s $300m Series C funding round. The round comes just a few months after...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Coinbase Rises; Needham Sees Opportunity Beyond Exchange Services

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) rose on Tuesday as a Needham analyst kicked off coverage of the stock with a buy rating based on opportunities beyond exchange services. Shares of the Wilmington, Del., company at last check rose 1.4% to $259.55. Needham analyst John Todaro set a $420 price target on...
Stocksetftrends.com

Booming Crypto Markets Bode Well for New Investment Products

The crypto markets topped $2 trillion for the first time since May last week, with Bitcoin hitting over $49,000 on Friday. The crypto markets have been up all month after falling below $30,000 in July. Despite intensified discussion around regulation in Congress this month, crypto proponents have remained hopeful. The...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is a Hedge and its Volatility Attracts Investors, Says SEEK Co-Founder

According to Matt Rockman, investors are not scared of Bitcoin’s volatility and risks: they actually find them attractive. Matt Rockman – one of the founders of the Australian human resource consulting company SEEK Ltd. – opined that people should not ignore cryptocurrencies’ merits but educate themselves on the matter. He believes the volatility and risks in the field actually make the asset class more tempting to investors.
Seattle, WAmpamag.com

RMR Mortgage Trust expands first mortgage and transitional CRE portfolio

RMR Mortgage Trust is working toward expanding its first mortgage and transitional commercial real estate portfolio. The real estate finance company recently closed a $12.5 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of a Class A, 45-unit apartment building located in downtown Seattle. RMRM president Tom Lorenzini...
Marketsetftrends.com

Evolution and Revolution? The Role of Thematic ETFs in Today’s Portfolio

Join a lively panel discussion with ETF Trends and ProShares that will cover:. Thematic ETFs 4.0: How thematics go beyond basic beta. From satellite to core portfolio position—thematic ETFs go mainstream. Compelling themes investors need to watch. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Firm Aspiration Partners to Go Public via SPAC Merger

a Marina del Rey-headquartered Fintech firm that provides clients with tools to help with prioritizing sustainability in their spending habits, is set to go public through a merger with a blank check company. As mentioned in a release, the deal with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. should give the...
Marketsirei.com

Roundtable: What is the biggest risk lurking in investors’ portfolios?

Daniel Ades, managing partner and CIO, Kawa Capital Management. The growing numbers of investors buying the ever-growing list of assets that they simply don’t fully understand. Understanding one’s investments is critical to long-term returns. Generally, it also means avoiding the manias and the “easy money” investments. It means hard work, and it often means doing nothing when there is nothing to do. Most importantly, it means being “OK” with others next to you making money in areas (generally with purportedly no risk) that you know nothing about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy