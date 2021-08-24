Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden won’t extend Afghanistan pullout deadline despite chaotic withdrawal, as Taliban issues threats

theseatonpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has decided not to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all American troops from Afghanistan, a U.S. official tells Fox News. The development comes shortly after a Taliban spokesperson – following a meeting between leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and CIA Director William Burns in Kabul – said there will be “no extensions” to the Biden administration’s Aug. 31 date.

theseatonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Abdul Ghani Baradar#Kabul#Fox News#Cia#Defense Dept#The White House#Americans#Special Immigrant Visa#Afghans#Pentagon#U S Army Apache#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

For Democrats, the political pain of Biden’s bungled exit from Afghanistan could be just beginning

I had the lowest expectations imaginable for former president Donald Trump, so I was never disappointed by anything he did. Appalled, yes; infuriated, frequently; disappointed, no. It’s different with President Biden. I voted for him not only because I figured he would be better than Trump — thereby clearing a bar that wasn’t even ankle-high — but also because I respected his long experience in government, his centrist track record and his humanity.
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
MilitaryRebel Yell

Afghanistan | The US military has left Afghanistan

(Kabul) The last American soldiers have left Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced on Monday and, after the longest war in US history, left the country to the Taliban, their 20-year-old enemy. Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:59 pm Updated Aug 30, 2021 at 4:48 pm. David FOX Agence France-Presse. “The...
Aerospace & DefenseMiami Herald

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport and became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of the fallen returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.
POTUSNew York Post

WH corrects Biden claim ‘90 percent’ of Americans out of Afghanistan

President Biden appeared to get his math wrong during his address to the nation Tuesday on the withdrawal from Afghanistan by misstating the percentage of Americans who managed to get out of the war-torn country. In his remarks, Biden proclaimed the chaotic evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and third-country nationals...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: 'Joe's secret Taliban deal' must be investigated

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham called on Congress to fully investigate what she called "Joe's Taliban deal" – after CIA Director William Burns traveled to Kabul to negotiate directly with Taliban leadership amid an intensifying geopolitical and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Ingraham said President Biden's...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Team Denies the Obvious About Afghanistan

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist notes a disturbing problem in the Biden White House. For days now, reports coming out of Afghanistan have chronicled the dire situation of Americans unable to get to the airport in Kabul, unable to get past Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and unable to get through the airport gates because of the desperate and sometimes deadly mobs gathered there. …
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
U.S. Politicslocaldvm.com

Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline despite criticism

KABUL, Afghanistan (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a frantic airlift of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others seeking to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The decision defies allied leaders who want to give the evacuation more time and opens Biden to criticism that he caved to Taliban deadline demands.
Militaryksl.com

Biden pushes for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout, with contingencies, as threat of attacks rise

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Ruiz, via Reuters) WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but left open the chance of the deadline being extended, saying reaching that goal is dependent on continued cooperation from the country's new Taliban rulers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy