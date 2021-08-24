Cancel
Personal essay: What I've learned after living with HIV in secret for years

By Tony Morrison
ABC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eighth anniversary of his HIV diagnosis, ABC News producer Tony Morrison opens up for the first time about his experience living with HIV in a personal essay. I have been living with HIV for eight years. It has taken me eight years and a global pandemic to be...

