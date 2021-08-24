Cancel
Phillips County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 PM CDT this evening. The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gladesboro, or near Hillsville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Gladesboro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING High temperatures will drop several degrees Tuesday as higher moisture levels and the threat of thunderstorms moves into the Colorado River valley.
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 454 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fancy Gap, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Dugspur Gladesboro Sylvatus and Woodlawn. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING High temperatures will drop several degrees Tuesday as higher moisture levels and the threat of thunderstorms moves into the Colorado River valley.
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fall River County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fall River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ohio County, WVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Harrison County in east central Ohio Southern Jefferson OH County in east central Ohio West Central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Brooke County in northern West Virginia Ohio County in northern West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen on already saturated ground. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Martins Ferry, Cadiz, Wellsburg, West Liberty, Avella, Clearview, Mingo Junction, Follansbee, Hooverson Heights, Tiltonsville, Yorkville, Bethany, Flushing, Smithfield, Adena, Franklin, Dillonvale, Beech Bottom, Brilliant and Mount Pleasant. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Butte, or 9 miles west of Lemmon, moving south at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR WHITE BUTTE AND SHADEHILL RESERVOIR. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Shadehill Reservoir and Shadehill. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR EASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 919 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Creighton, or 33 miles northwest of Philip, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Todd County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT/130 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN TODD...MELLETTE...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 1214 AM MDT/114 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Westover to 7 miles north of Vetal, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White River, Parmelee, Norris, Cedar Butte, Black Pipe, Horse Creek, Swift Bear and Corn Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Okaloosa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 1050 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Lots of runoff still being noted along southeastern Okaloosa county from Destin to the Walton county line. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Navarre Beach, Longwood, Eglin Village, Postil, Seminole, Wynnehaven Beach, Killingsworth Crossroads and Deerland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL... INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Gurabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 17:41:00 Expires: 2021-08-31 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Caguas; Gurabo THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 445 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AGUAS BUENAS, CAGUAS AND GURABO Flood waters continue to recede. The heavy rain has ended although a few light shower will linger during the next hour or so. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please remain alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels.
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HENRY IL AND SOUTHEASTERN MERCER COUNTIES At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodhull, New Windsor, Alpha, Andover, North Henderson, Cable, Lynn Center, Alexis, Griffin, Ophiem and Swedona. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 24 and 33. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * At 3:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet, or 12.5 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Significant flooding is occurring throughout this stretch of the Potomac, with numerous buildings and roads inundated, and a few homes. Major impacts are occurring on C&O Canal property. River Name Fld Observed Tue Wed Wed Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8PM 2AM 8AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 2.5 Tue 3 pm 2.4 2.4 2.5 24.8 8am Fri
Knox County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Knox County in east Tennessee * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Farragut, Louisville, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns.
Calhoun County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * From Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning. * At 4:35 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, River Street is flooded upstream from the old bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 03/31/1940.
Polk County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Polk; Rutherford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL RUTHERFORD...EASTERN HENDERSON...POLK...NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 441 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Hendersonville to 4 miles south of Columbus to 14 miles northwest of Spartanburg, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Columbus, Boiling Springs SC, Landrum, Inman, Tryon, Lake Lure, Campobello, Saluda, Chimney Rock Village and Tigerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Calhoun County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Grantsville affecting Wirt and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. * At 3:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water covers some streets and reaches some buildings near the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 03/31/1940.

