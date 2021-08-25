Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

History-making St. Pete Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin reflects on time in office

10 Tampa Bay
 5 days ago

St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor and City Administrator, Kanika Tomalin 's time in office is coming to an end.

It's an end that makes her emotional.

"I love it, I love our community. But I know just by the path that my life has taken, change happens. Good change, hard change. So I just have to meet it. It makes me cry," she said.

Tomalin is the first African-American, female Deputy Mayor and City Administrator for St. Pete.

When her service to the city is over, she'll join Eckerd College as vice president for Strategy and Chief Operating Officer.

Allison Kropff sat down for a candid one-on-one with Deputy Mayor Tomalin.

They didn't just talk about her time in office. They talked challenges, self-care, resilience after the sudden death of her husband and her advice for you.

You can see the full conversation right now on our 10 Tampa Bay YouTube page.

