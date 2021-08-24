Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rivers of Nihil Release Epic New Single + Video, “Focus”

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivers of Nihil’s new album, The Work, is every bit as good as, if not better than, their last album, Where Owls Know My Name. That’s a big deal, because even the Metal Internet couldn’t find any reason to complain about Owls. Rivers of Nihil have always been great, but now they’ve pulled off the rare feat of producing two back-to-back masterpieces, propelling themselves (assuming there’s any justice in the world) to the next level of Heavy Metal Glory.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Music#Epic#St Andrews#Rivers Of Nihil#Ron#Undeath#Il Concord Music Hall#4 Sep Minneapolis#5 Sep Milwaukee#Ks Granada Theater#Wa El Corazon#Uc Theater#Ca House Of Blues#Nv House Of Blues#Az Nile Theater#Ga Center Stage#Md Baltimore Soundstage#Oh King Of Clubs#Pa Roxian Theater#Oh House Of Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicMetalSucks

Jinjer Release the Title Track From Wallflower

Lest ye forget that Jinjer’s new album, Wallflower, comes out on Friday, the band has just released the title track and an accompanying music video. “As the director Basil Pereverzev told us, ‘Never give up and act in due course with the forces of the reality you have chosen for yourself’… ‘Wallflower’ is one of a kind. This is a song we have lived through time and time again. Every single note, every percussion hit, every word Tatiana sings is well-thought through and shines. And the story which rolls out in the video is the best compliment to this song. Definitely the most multilayered work we have delivered sonically and visually. We hope that our fans can also relate the video and take something meaningful from it as well.”
Theater & DanceMetalSucks

Animals as Leaders Drop Off Tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Replaced by Polyphia

Animals as Leaders have dropped off their upcoming tour with Dance Gavin Dance. While the natural assumption at this juncture in time would be that safety concerns over Covid-19 were a factor (or, worse, an infection within the band), Animals as Leaders made no mention of the virus in their statement announcing the cancelation, citing only “unforeseen circumstances.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Tee Grizzley, Negativland, Pom Pom Squad, Johanna Samuels, Ted Leo, more

JOHANNA SAMUELS (HEADLINE SHOWS & OPENING FOR COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS, MIPSO) Johanna Samuels will soon be on tour with Courtney Marie Andrews, including stops in Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Los Angeles (Bootleg Theater on 9/11) and more, followed by dates with Mipso including Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego and more. Before that, she'll play a headline show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on August 13. Head here for all dates.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Ty Segall Shares New Video for “Feel Good” featuring Denee Segall and Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Just a few days ago, Ty Segall dropped his new album, Harmonizer, and today the singer further excited his fans by sharing a new video for his single “Feel Good,” featuring his wife, Denée Segall. He also announced an upcoming tour that will kick off on September 5th in Los Angeles and will conclude on July 5th, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ty Segall will also perform at the anticipated metal festival Psycho Las Vegas this week on Friday.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Fragile release video trailer for new album

UK prog rock band Fragile, who feature Claire Hamill and That Joe Payne guitarist Oliver Day, have released a video trailer for their brand new studio album Beyond, which you can watch below. This is the second album of original material by the quartet, who are also known as a...
NFLwesb.com

SKILLET To Release New Single, ‘Surviving The Game’, In September

Multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated rock band SKILLET has announced its long-awaited, first single in over a year, “Surviving The Game” (Atlantic). The track will be sent to active rock radio and available on all DSPs as well as the Skillet.com webstore on September 15. Produced by Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA...
MusicEDMTunes

BROHUG Release New Single ‘Just Bass’

Four days ago, bass house fans heard a wobbly new tune from BROHUG called ‘Just Bass.’ The song starts with a swift crescendo to the heavy wonky beat drop. As the rhythm rolls on, you’ll hear a woman’s voice repeat “I just want some bass” subtly throughout. And by the second drop, you’re lost and taken on a bass house trip to a BROHUG set at a local music festival.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SOULFLY To Debut New Song 'Filth Upon Filth' On Upcoming U.S. Tour

Max Cavalera says that SOULFLY will debut a brand new song called "Filth Upon Filth" on its upcoming U.S. tour, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow (Friday, August 20) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Brazilian-born musician and his bandmates have spent the last few months working on the follow-up...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Caribou Shares Dog-Tastic Video for New Song “You Can Do It”

Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared an energetic new song, “You Can Do It,” whose lyrics mainly consist of the song’s title being repeated over and over again. It sounds like a song well suited for a sporting event. “You Can Do It” is accompanied by a video that is sure to rankle die-hard cat people—it simply features lots of shots of dogs running and jumping and looking adorable and cool. Richard Kenworthy of Shynola directed the canine clip. Watch it below, followed by Caribou’s previously announced North American tour dates, which kick off in November.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Smooky MarGielaa Releases Visual For New Single “WokRock”

Smooky MarGielaa is back with “WokRock,” ushering in a gritty #SmookSZN. With a hypnotic bass line, MarGielaa rides the Waterboy-produced beat effortlessly. “WokRock” follows his pandemic-made single “Rock$tar” which premiered on Complex in April 2020. The track has already amassed over 2.5 million spins on SoundCloud. As for his next full-length, Smooky offered a little tease to the outlet about what fans can expect. “Project is fire straight [from] start to finish,” he said. “I’m excited for my fans to finally hear it. I’ve been working on it for a while, but the time is now. I put a crazy amount of time and energy into it and the world gotta hear this.”
MusicKerrang

YUNGBLUD releases grungey new single, fleabag

Just as you’re thinking it’s been a while since there was any new music from YUNGBLUD – BAM! – Doncaster’s champion of Weird! goes and releases a new song. The track, fleabag, deals with YUNGBLUD – real name Dom Harrison – processing the expectations of others that can be heaped upon a person, and how it can block them from being who they really are.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Iron Maiden Release Galloping New Single, ‘Stratego’

Iron Maiden have released a high-octane new single titled "Stratego," the second off their upcoming 17th album, Senjutsu. The British metal titans previewed their new album last month with lead single "The Writing on the Wall," which was accompanied by an animated music video featuring an epic, Mad Max-style showdown between undead motorcyclists and demonic underworld creatures. It also gave viewers a first look at the band's latest incarnation of its mascot Eddie, who took the form of a giant, robotic samurai.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Motel 7 Releases New Single + Video For “Things I Hate” Off Forthcoming EP

LA-based duo Motel 7 arrives with their latest single “Things I Hate,” an introspective dive into the LA nightlife scene. “We’re writing about being dragged into another night surrounded by ‘people and places and things that I hate,’” the band expresses. Things I Hate pushes hard from beginning to end...
Musicnextmosh.com

Obscura share new video single, “A Valediction”

Today the band unleashes the second teaser for their upcoming album ‘A Valediction,’ which is set to be released on November 19th. This time, it´s the catchy title track that manifests Obscura’s melodic pace, that they stand for over a decade. Mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments on the track as follows:...
MusicMetalSucks

Listen: Dave Mustaine Sings on John 5’s New Song, “Qué Pasa”

There’s a song on guitar savant John 5’s new solo album that features a vocal sample by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine. He’d wanted to use a James Brown sample — presumably the one at the beginning of “Get on the Good Foot” — but thought they’d get sued, so they got Mustaine to record it instead. Neat, eh?

Comments / 0

Community Policy