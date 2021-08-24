Rivers of Nihil Release Epic New Single + Video, “Focus”
Rivers of Nihil’s new album, The Work, is every bit as good as, if not better than, their last album, Where Owls Know My Name. That’s a big deal, because even the Metal Internet couldn’t find any reason to complain about Owls. Rivers of Nihil have always been great, but now they’ve pulled off the rare feat of producing two back-to-back masterpieces, propelling themselves (assuming there’s any justice in the world) to the next level of Heavy Metal Glory.www.metalsucks.net
