Rivers of Nihil Release Epic New Single + Video, “Focus”

Lest ye forget that Jinjer’s new album, Wallflower, comes out on Friday, the band has just released the title track and an accompanying music video. “As the director Basil Pereverzev told us, ‘Never give up and act in due course with the forces of the reality you have chosen for yourself’… ‘Wallflower’ is one of a kind. This is a song we have lived through time and time again. Every single note, every percussion hit, every word Tatiana sings is well-thought through and shines. And the story which rolls out in the video is the best compliment to this song. Definitely the most multilayered work we have delivered sonically and visually. We hope that our fans can also relate the video and take something meaningful from it as well.”