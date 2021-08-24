Cancel
Lil Nas X Partners Up With Taco Bell For ‘Montero’ Promotion

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Saweetie, Lil Nas X is getting a fast-food partnership of his own. The 22-year-old singer and rapper unveiled his role as “chief impact officer” at the fast-food chain, where he will “play out with a menu of activities, collaborations and a company-wide push for his forthcoming album Montero.”

CelebritiesRolling Stone

Lil Nas X Announces ‘Montero’ Release Date

Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve...
MusicPopculture

Saweetie Meal: McDonald's Unveils Latest Combo Collaboration

McDonald's is teaming up with another musician for a unique meal combo, the fast-food chain announced on Monday. Rapper Saweetie joined McDonald's to create The Saweetie Meal, now available at locations across the country. The partnership comes after McDonald's had successful team-ups with Travis Scott, J Balvin and South Korean pop stars BTS.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Why Rapper Lil Nas X Is Working For Taco Bell Again

Rap star Lil Nas X has found his way back to a job at Taco Bell. But instead of working behind the register, he will serve in the honorary role of Chief Impact Officer. The 22-year-old worked at a Taco Bell location in Atlanta in 2017. He would later enroll at the University of West Georgia, where he majored in computer science.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Lil Nas X teams up with old employer Taco Bell for new role

Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell in his pre-fame days. Now, he’s teaming up with the fast-food chain in a whole new way. The singer has been appointed as Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer, meaning he’ll be collaborating with the company on exciting new brand experiences. In...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What Lil Nas X's New Taco Bell Title Actually Means

The boss of the Billboard charts has a new title: CIO of Taco Bell. That's chief impact officer, and while the title may be honorary and only part of a marketing partnership between Lil Nas X and the fast food chain, it's also a definite promotion from his earlier gig, working a Taco Bell cash register. Taco Bell announced the partnership August 23 in a press release: Lil Nas X will help Taco Bell introduce some new menu items over the next two months, while Taco Bell promotes Nas' new album "Montero," dropping soon.
Music1051thebounce.com

Lil Nas X Calls Out Double Standard of Tony Hawk’s Blood Infused Boards

Lil Nas X is calling out a double standard after skateboarding legend Tony Hawk pulled a stunt this week that involved using his own blood. In March, the rapper launched a pair of “controversial Satan Shoes” featuring a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of actual human blood.
CelebritiesQSR Web

Taco Bell, Lil Nas X team up on marketing campaign

In 2017, Lil Nas X laid down roots working at an Atlanta-based Taco Bell as a team member. Less than five years later, he ascended to rapper stardom. Now he is teaming up with his former employer with the title of "chief impact officer." The newly-created honorary role will allow...
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Lil Nas X Skates With Tony Hawk, Becomes ‘Blood Brothers’

Lil Nas X has a genius way of turning his problems into marketing gold. This time, he mended a potential beef by becoming blood brothers with Tony Hawk. Just last week, the 22-year-old singer and rapper called out pro skateboarder Tony Hawk for his usage of blood in a special edition skateboard. Hawk, 53, received no backlash like the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer when he sold his Satan Shoes.
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Lil Nas X trolls Drake with spoof ‘Montero’ cover

On Monday, Drake confirmed that his new album, Certified Lover Boy, will be out September 17. But another artist whose album is dropping that same day isn’t going to sit idly by and let Drizzy steal his thunder. Lil Nas X, whose debut album, Montero, is also out September 17,...
MusicVulture

It’s Lil Nas X vs. the Lizard People in the Montero Album Release Teaser

Fresh off a minor beef with Tony Hawk, Lil Nas X dropped the teaser trailer for his first full-length album. Montero will presumably feature the tracks Nas has been promoting of late (“Montero” and “Industry Baby”) plus a whole lot more. In a CGI-heavy teaser for the album, Nas played a lizard person news anchor who is hot on the trail of the power bottom/”rapper” Lil Nas X. The anchor explains that Nas and his caucasian friend (Jack Harlow) have just escaped prison. Now Nas in on the run in a aqua convertible, driving to a mythical land called Montero. Nas, who has been under attack of late by conservative pundits and regressive rappers, tweeted that the album”has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.” Montero drops Septemper 17.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).

