Officers Arrest Man, Seize Gun Following Central District Drive-By Shooting

Police arrested a man and seized a handgun in the Central District late Monday evening following a drive-by shooting.

Around 10:30 PM a woman called 911 and said she was standing near her vehicle in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue when a man in a silver van drove past her. The suspect then fired a gun out of his window and drove away.

Officers found the 47-year-old suspect, and his vehicle, in the 800 block of South Dearborn Street and took him into custody.

Police found a loaded revolver in the vehicle’s center console and learned the suspect was involved in a financial dispute with the victim.

Officers seized the vehicle and booked the suspect–who is a convicted felon and unable to legally possess firearms—into the King County Jail for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.