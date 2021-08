Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and a preseason All-America this season, is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds of go-find-the-ball. There’s a reason Rose led the conference not only with 96 tackles but with five interceptions, too. Rose didn’t play linebacker exclusively until his senior year at Broadview Heights (Ohio) Brecksville-Broadview Heights. He started out as a safety. “Man, you went back to his sophomore-year videotape,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said, “he’s the first guy to the ball at the third level. They put him on the second level. It was pretty impressive. It’s a great quality that we talk about a lot in our program.”