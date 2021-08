Garth Brooks has canceled the remainder of his stadium tour due to the resurgence of Covid-19. Garth announced just moments ago (8/18) in a press release, “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore.”