Incubus announces COVID-19 health requirements for upcoming tour

Phoebe Bridgers has announced that her forthcoming U.S. tour, which is set to kick off next week, will be moved entirely to outdoor venues. In an Instagram post she has provided an updated venue list for each city where she is set to perform. In the post, she also announced updated health and safety protocols for the upcoming shows, stating: “Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues.” The updated tour date list can be found below.