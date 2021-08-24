Incubus announces COVID-19 health requirements for upcoming tour
Incubus has announced COVID-19 health requirements for the band’s upcoming headlining tour. All attendees must either be fully vaccinated, or obtain a negative test within 72 hours of entering the venue, except, the band notes, where such mandates are “prohibited by law.” Additionally, the shows in Raleigh, North Carolina, Wichita, Kansas, and Des Moines, Iowa, have all been moved to outdoor venues.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
