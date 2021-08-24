Cancel
Norfolk, VA

North Community Beach in Norfolk under swimming advisory

13News Now
 7 days ago
Norfolk health officials want people to stay out of the water at North Community Beach in Ocean View.

Tuesday afternoon, the Norfolk Department of Public Health said enterococci bacteria levels were high in the area -- above the State Water Quality Standards.

That's a kind of bacteria that reflects how much fecal matter is in water. The bacteria isn't the culprit of making people sick, but the fecal matter that accompanies enterococci can be dangerous.

Health officials have put signs up to let beachgoers know that the water isn't safe for swimming.

The health department tests the water there regularly and will say when bacteria levels are back in the safe zone.

You can also keep up with current swimming advisory maps online.

