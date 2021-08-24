Cancel
NFL

The Arizona Cardinals Released 3 Players On Tuesday

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Arizona Cardinals were forced to make at least three moves today in order to cut their roster down to 80 players before this afternoon’s deadline. In addition to placing defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the injured reserve list for an unknown injury, the Cardinals cut offensive lineman Branden Bowen and defensive lineman David Parry. The team also waived injured linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams — bringing their current roster makeup to 79 players.

