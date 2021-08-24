Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top 100 junior DB Jordan Matthews adds Penn State scholarship offer

By Jeremy Crabtree about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordan Matthews, a member of the On3 Top 100 for the Class of 2023, said he landed a scholarship offer from Penn State on Tuesday. Matthews – ranked as the No. 96 player in the country – shared the news about the offer in a social media post. The four-star recruit from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn said he was “blessed and honored to receive an offer from Penn State University” in the tweet. The offer is the junior’s 21 reported offer.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Baton Rouge#Jmatthews 07#Lsu#Tcu#Pool Party#Tigers#Scouting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Matthews, 49ers tight end? Believe it

Like many of us, ex-Philadelphia Eagles second-round pick Jordan Matthews put on some weight during quarantine. Unlike many of us, Jordan Matthews put on some weight with the explicit purpose of transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, where a new 236-pound frame could come in handy. I, too, wish...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

49ers Release TE Jordan Matthews

According to Eric Branch, the 49ers are releasing veteran TE Jordan Matthews on Tuesday. Matthews, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017. Matthews...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
College Sportschatsports.com

Why does the Big Ten always do this to Penn State?

ALTOONA, Pa. -- One week from today, Penn State will play its Big Ten opening game on the road, just like it does pretty much every season. Of course, this year's Big Ten opener has the added significance of being the season opener. But as conference openers go, having to go out on the road to Wisconsin is par for the course for the PSU program.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Takeaways From Kentucky Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule

Kentucky Basketball released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Monday to a roar of unenthusiasm from Big Blue Nation. The home schedule looks great for keeping a winning record ahead of SEC play; however, it is not-so-great for season ticket holders. At first glance, the lack of marquee home opponents jumps...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Cleveland Browns waive two defensive linemen for 53-man roster cut

The Cleveland Browns have made two roster moves by waiving defensive end Porter Gustin and undrafted rookie DT Marvin Wilson, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL network. These moves help the team get down to the 53-man roster requirement before the season starts. Their NFL journeys. Wilson is a...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 biggest concerns I have about Nebraska

College football’s Week 0 is quickly approaching, and that means Nebraska’s season-opener in Champaign against Illinois is just around the corner. One day away, in fact. There’s a lot to like about the 2021 version of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Let’s quickly go through some of them:. Adrian Martinez has all...
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit on Florida State, McKenzie Milton returning to football

Last season, Florida State finished the season at a disappointing 3-6 overall. As college football season gets underway, the Seminoles are a team that ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit thinks can be sneakily competitive. The biggest think that Florida State has working in its favor according to Herbstreit is its improving culture under head coach Mike Norvell.
NFLCollege Football News

Clemson vs Georgia Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Georgia prediction and game preview. Lost in yet another amazing season by Clemson, and yet another ACC Championship, and yet another trip to the College Football Playoff was a defense that was never 100% right. It was still No. 1 in the ACC in total and scoring defense,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Mark Richt: Former Bulldogs coach weighs in on Clemson-Georgia

Mark Richt knows the Clemson–Georgia rivalry well. He spent 15 seasons as the head coach in Athens, and he played the Tigers four times, going 3-1. The former Georgia and Miami coach joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday to add his insight to this year’s edition of the rivalry. The two programs have not met on the field since 2014, when Richt’s Bulldogs routed Clemson 45-21. Todd Gurley ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff 100 yards for another score.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Top 5 transfers that will impact 2021-2022 college basketball season

There are many reasons why players transfer colleges – coaching, playing time, wanting to be closer to home or even a family situation. We have seen an exponential amount of transfers lately in college basketball because of the “COVID year” that allows seniors an extra year of eligibility. The NCAA also lifted the requirement to sit out a year when players transferred schools. This has created situations where college coaches can now acquire players like NBA free agents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy