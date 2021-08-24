Top 100 junior DB Jordan Matthews adds Penn State scholarship offer
Jordan Matthews, a member of the On3 Top 100 for the Class of 2023, said he landed a scholarship offer from Penn State on Tuesday. Matthews – ranked as the No. 96 player in the country – shared the news about the offer in a social media post. The four-star recruit from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn said he was “blessed and honored to receive an offer from Penn State University” in the tweet. The offer is the junior’s 21 reported offer.www.on3.com
