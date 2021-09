Once upon a time, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were one of the hottest power couples in Hollywood — but those does are long over!. It all started in March 2017, when People reported that Lopez and Rodriguez had struck up a romance. At that time, the pair wasn't serious quite yet, and a source insisted that J.Lo was "being cautious" and that it was "just fun." Nonetheless, the duo's relationship took off from there, and within a few months, things clearly went from "just fun" to pretty serious. Lopez and Rodriguez made their relationship official with a trip to the 2017 Met Gala together, which A-Rod commemorated with an Instagram post.