Check Out Where Public School Review Ranks Chester County Among the State’s Best Counties for Public Schools

Downingtown STEM Academy. Image via the Downingtown Area School District.

In Pennsylvania, public education doesn’t get any better than it is here in Chester County, as we ranked No. 1 among the state’s 67 counties for our public schools, according to a newly released report by Public School Review.

The rankings are based on the percentage of schools within a county that have placed in the Top 10 percent of all schools in the state. The schools were ranked based on their test scores in math and reading.

In Chester County, 33 out of 113 public schools (or 29 percent) ranked in the Top 10 percent of the state.

Public schools in the county have an average math proficiency score of 59 percent, which is above the state average of 45 percent, and an average reading proficiency score of 75 percent. This is also above the state’s 62 percent average.

The highest-ranked school in the county is Downingtown STEM Academy, which is also ranked as the No. 1 school in Pennsylvania with both math and reading proficiency scores at equal or higher than 99 percent.

It is followed by Unionville High School, which placed 11th in the state, and Conestoga High School at No. 12.

