Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Selena Gomez Announces New Single ‘999’ With Colombian Artist Camilo

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez has announced that her newest single, “999” with Camilo, drops this Friday, August 27. The song is available for pre-save. This will be Gomez’s first track since releasing her first Spanish-language EP, Revelación, in March, which featured the Latin hits “Baila Conmigo” and “Selfish Love.” The EP follows her previous album, Rare, from 2020.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Petra Collins
Person
Selena
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Latin#Baila Conmigo#Hbo#Only Murders#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Quickies: Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga + Ariana Grande!

SELENA GOMEZ DROPS '999' FRIDAY: Selena Gomez’s collaboration with Camilo will be released on Friday (Aug. 27th). The singer teased “999” on her social media Monday (Aug. 23rd) along with a presave link. LADY GAGA RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS: Lady Gaga will return to Las Vegas for a residency at...
MusicBillboard

Selena Gomez Feels Stronger After Years of Struggle & Scrutiny: 'It Felt Gross For a Long Time'

It's a vast understatement to say that Selena Gomez has had a very rough couple of years. The 29-year-old singer-actress-chef-entrepreneur opens up about emerging from tragedy onto solid ground in a new Elle magazine cover story, in which she talks about seriously bonding with her veteran co-stars in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and why she has made mental health a top priority.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Selena Gomez Passed On High School Musical

Though Selena Gomez might be more known for her chart-topping songs than her acting career, Gomez is no stranger to television — especially Disney Channel. However, following in the footsteps of Disney stars before her, Gomez had graced the screens before joining the whimsical Mickey Mouse-eared network. In fact, Gomez's...
Behind Viral Videosat40.com

Selena Gomez's Little Sister Gracie Roasts Her Over Hilarious TikTok Mishap

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie are the TikTok stars we never knew we needed. On Sunday (August 15), the 'Hands To Myself' singer shared a hilarious TikTok with her 8-year-old sister showcasing their generational divide. Selena, who is twenty-one years older than Gracie, filmed herself trying (and failing) to use various social media apps while her sister watches along in dismay.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Selena Gomez and Camilo Team Up for Breezy '999' Song and Video -- Watch

Selena Gomez is back with another new Spanish song. The talented singer-actress teamed up with Camilo for the breezy song "999." The song and its accompanying music video were released on Thursday, which features Gomez rocking a slew of colored wigs and ensembles while roaming natural settings. "Hace mucho tiempo...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: Proud of Disney Past

Selena Gomez is “incredibly proud” of her past on the Disney Channel. The 29-year-old singer and actress rose to fame through the station as a child, insisting that she is grateful for the opportunities that have been offered to her in her career. About her new role on the Hulu...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Selena Gomez doesn't think she'll 'quit making music'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez doesn't think she'll "quit making music" after all. The 29-year-old singer and actress addressed the future of her music career in the September issue of Elle magazine. Gomez previously said in the April issue of Vogue that she was considering retiring from music after...
MusicBillboard

Selena Gomez & Camilo Team Up for Pop Track '999': Stream It Now

After releasing her first Spanish-language EP Revelación in March -- with which she became the first woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart since 2017 -- Selena Gomez is placing all her bets once again on a new Spanish song, "999." This time, it's in collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo.
Mental Healthwonderwall.com

Selena Gomez reveals what got her through 'public heartbreaks,' more news

Selena Gomez reveals what got her through 'public heartbreaks' and more. At 29, Selena Gomez has done what seems like a lifetime's worth of self-work. Maybe that's why the time feels right for the singer, actress and philanthropist to return to the spotlight after taking time away to deal with physical and mental health issues — and figure out how to survive the less appealing sides of fame, from having her love life watched under a microscope to feeling objectified as a young Disney star. "I find happiness when I'm with people I love," Selena says in Elle's September 2021 cover story. "My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, 'What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'" She got through the stress of it all by telling herself, "You're going to help people," she recalls. "That's really what kept me going." She says that mantra kept her "strong" and so she could protect instead of hurt herself. Selena also got off social media by giving her team her passwords and having them handle the posts "so there's no temptation," she tells Elle, adding that it forced her to "learn to be with myself" instead of focusing on other people's lives. Fast-forward to the coronavirus pandemic and when she hasn't been starring in and executive producing Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena focused on her cooking show, "Selena + Chef," which has already raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations, according to Elle. Her Rare Beauty line, meanwhile, is working toward the goal of raising $1 million to support wider access to mental health services via her Rare Impact Fund. "Everything that I'm attached to has a charity aspect," Selena says. "If something good isn't coming out of it, I'm not going to do it. I don't need money. I need people who want to fight with me."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez and Camilo Get Romantic on Breathy New Song ‘999’

Selena Gomez fully leaned into Spanish-language pop on Revelación, the lithe, seven-song EP that saw her team up with reggaeton stars like Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers. She follows a similar, air-light sound on “999,” a new collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. Gomez’s breathy vocals fit seamlessly with Camilo’s unique tenor that it’s almost hard to tell them apart at certain points in the song. Camilo wrote “999” and produced it alongside Edgar Barrera and A.C. The video, directed by Sophie Muller, plays into the easygoing beat and punches up each scene with bright, multi-colored effects. Gomez dons a few neon...
Theater & DancePosted by
Parade

Good for Her! Inside Selena Gomez's Staggering Net Worth, From Barney and Disney to Music, Movies and More

Selena Gomez began her career as a child star, first on Barney and Friends, then on Disney Channel’s The Wizards of Waverly Place. Those early successes on TV propelled her toward pop music and movie megastardom; she’s also grown up to become a brand ambassador like no other and one business-savvy young woman—with a stratospheric net worth to match.
MusicETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in First Latinx Issue of 'ELLE'

Selena Gomez is opening up. The 29-year-old singer serves as the cover star and guest editor of ELLE's first-ever Latinx issue, and, in the accompanying interview, discusses her health, personal challenges and professional growth. Gomez's life has been public for a long time. She found fame as a child with...
Musicdexerto.com

Olivia Rodrigo explains how Selena Gomez helped her after branching out from Disney

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the advice that fellow artist Selena Gomez gave her after blowing up in the music industry following her acting work for Disney. 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo has proven to be one of the biggest success stories in the music industry over the past year. Originally she was best known for playing a starring role in the Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but after releasing her song ‘Drivers License’ in January 2021, she blew up online in a huge way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy