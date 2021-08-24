Selena Gomez Announces New Single ‘999’ With Colombian Artist Camilo

Selena Gomez reveals what got her through 'public heartbreaks' and more. At 29, Selena Gomez has done what seems like a lifetime's worth of self-work. Maybe that's why the time feels right for the singer, actress and philanthropist to return to the spotlight after taking time away to deal with physical and mental health issues — and figure out how to survive the less appealing sides of fame, from having her love life watched under a microscope to feeling objectified as a young Disney star. "I find happiness when I'm with people I love," Selena says in Elle's September 2021 cover story. "My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, 'What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'" She got through the stress of it all by telling herself, "You're going to help people," she recalls. "That's really what kept me going." She says that mantra kept her "strong" and so she could protect instead of hurt herself. Selena also got off social media by giving her team her passwords and having them handle the posts "so there's no temptation," she tells Elle, adding that it forced her to "learn to be with myself" instead of focusing on other people's lives. Fast-forward to the coronavirus pandemic and when she hasn't been starring in and executive producing Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena focused on her cooking show, "Selena + Chef," which has already raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations, according to Elle. Her Rare Beauty line, meanwhile, is working toward the goal of raising $1 million to support wider access to mental health services via her Rare Impact Fund. "Everything that I'm attached to has a charity aspect," Selena says. "If something good isn't coming out of it, I'm not going to do it. I don't need money. I need people who want to fight with me."