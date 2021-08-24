Black-owned collaborative arts space called ‘Creative Lounge’ encourages artistic excellence, teaching, freedom
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Imagine a place tucked away in the Kee Lox Business Park in Rochester on Tremont Street, that is both a place to get away create. Founder of the space, Toshman Powell, a self-described “creative specialist,” says the Creative Lounge has everything from teeth whitening, to hair styling, to music, to catered events, writing workshops, a photography and videography studio.www.rochesterfirst.com
