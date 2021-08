Rajon Rondo is on his way back to Hollywood. But can he return to “Playoff Rondo” form once again for the Los Angeles Lakers?. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and later confirmed by the Lakers, the 35-year-old Rondo has signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with L.A. after he cleared waivers on Monday. He previously played with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 season but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month as part of the Eric Bledsoe deal. The Grizzlies later bought Rondo out, making him a free agent.