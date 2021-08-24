DFEH says Activision Blizzard interfering with workplace investigation

In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued video-game giant Activision Blizzard, alleging, more or less, that the company has a workplace environment from hell. Regulators said a two-year investigation into the company revealed an alcohol-drenched “frat boy” culture that included inappropriate conduct by executives, men openly joking about rape, and a general “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” The company called the lawsuit “truly meritless and irresponsible” (though it seemed to have some trouble figuring out how to respond), and more than 2,000 current and former employees responded by putting their names on an open letter that said, “We no longer trust that our leaders will place employee safety above their own interests.” In early August, employees shared their salaries en masse, Bloomberg reported, to pressure the company into confronting pay inequities. One executive, Blizzard head J. Allen Brack, resigned. California has since expanded its suit against the gamemaker, alleging the company shredded documents “related to investigations and complaints.” Activision Blizzard denied these allegations, and the fate of the legal and organizing efforts is uncertain.