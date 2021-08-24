Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DFEH says Activision Blizzard interfering with workplace investigation

By Samuel Tolbert
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges systemic sexist workplace behavior and abuse. A new report indicates Activision Blizzard human resources shredded documents related to this investigation. California is expanding its lawsuit to include temporary workers as well as full-time employees. As shared by Axios, Activision Blizzard...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard Hr#Vicarious Visions#Diablo 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
LawCornell Daily Sun

Sexism Within the Video Game Industry

Content warning: the following article contains mentions of violent sexual assault and sexual abuse. About a month ago, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for repeated cases of workplace harassment and sexual discrimination against women in the company. The lawsuit follows a two-year investigation which found that Activision Blizzard promoted a “frat boy” workplace environment, where male employees “joked with each other about r*pe,” executives made unwanted advances on female employees and company “cube crawl” events featured a drunken band of male workers, crawling from cubicle to cubicle on a mission to harass their female colleagues.
Video GamesNME

Activision Blizzard announces ‘Hearthstone’ Battlegrounds revamp

Activision Blizzard has announced a brand new Hearthstone Battlegrounds revamp for the game’s latest update. In a new blog post, the developer has shared information about the next Battlegrounds update for Hearthstone, saying it will be the biggest update to date. First up, the update will add a major minion...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Diablo Creator David Brevik Won’t Support Diablo II: Resurrected Amid Blizzard Controversy

Blizzard has been embroiled in controversy following an explosive discrimination lawsuit filed against parent company Activision Blizzard, but the gears of business keep on turning, and Diablo II: Resurrected still releases next month. Many are now asking themselves whether they can support the game given recent revelations about Blizzard, but there's one person who definitely isn’t on board -- David Brevik.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

World of Warcraft continues to remove references to stalkers who were part of Activision Blizzard

We were not exaggerating when we said that the case of the complaint against Activision Blizzard was not going to be a topic that would be so easily forgotten. We’ve updated with news since it was officially announced that California filed a sexual harassment and employment inequality complaint against Activision Blizzard. The last we learned is that the complaint was updated, adding temporary workers and accusing the Human Resources Department of destroying documents relevant to the investigation.
BusinessSlate

The Investors Trying to Fix the Most Toxic Company in Video Games

In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued video-game giant Activision Blizzard, alleging, more or less, that the company has a workplace environment from hell. Regulators said a two-year investigation into the company revealed an alcohol-drenched “frat boy” culture that included inappropriate conduct by executives, men openly joking about rape, and a general “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” The company called the lawsuit “truly meritless and irresponsible” (though it seemed to have some trouble figuring out how to respond), and more than 2,000 current and former employees responded by putting their names on an open letter that said, “We no longer trust that our leaders will place employee safety above their own interests.” In early August, employees shared their salaries en masse, Bloomberg reported, to pressure the company into confronting pay inequities. One executive, Blizzard head J. Allen Brack, resigned. California has since expanded its suit against the gamemaker, alleging the company shredded documents “related to investigations and complaints.” Activision Blizzard denied these allegations, and the fate of the legal and organizing efforts is uncertain.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sledgehammer Will Fix Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Visibility Issues in Light of Alpha Feedback

Editor’s Note: To support the developers and employees at Activision Blizzard pushing for change, we are covering the games that they are working hard on making. However, we need to acknowledge that the push for change amid the lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture is still ongoing. As those employees seek a shift in the company’s culture, they are still passionately developing games, and we’re highlighting the work they are doing. We will also continue to report on the issues at Activision Blizzard as the employees seek to reform the culture and make it a safer, equal, and more inclusive workplace.
Video GamesWashington Examiner

China's latest crackdown on video games stings US companies

China is cracking down on video games once again, to the chagrin of American video game companies. Previously, children in China were limited (yes, they have a national video game limit) to 90 minutes of online gaming on weekdays and three hours a day on weekends for a total of 13.5 hours per week. The new rules will now limit them to playing in a one-hour window, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and legal holidays.
California StateNintendo Enthusiast

California expands Activision Blizzard lawsuit, claims HR shredded evidence

Last month we reported that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for numerous alleged violations. After a two-year investigation, the state accused the publishing giant of cultivating in a “frat boy environment” with horrific results. The company has allegedly discriminated against women in their hiring practices and pay, tolerated and protected sexual harassment and assault, and much more. Thousands of employees signed a petition condemning the company’s dismissive response, and some of them later staged a walk-out. Today we have another development, as the DFEH has expanded its lawsuit, including allegations that HR shredded evidence.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Overwatch to change the name of McCree in wake of Activision Blizzard lawsuit

Blizzard has announced that it will change the name of Overwatch hero McCree amidst the fallout from the ongoing Activision Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit. In a statement posted to Twitter, Blizzard gave their reasoning for the change. “As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it’s necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for.”
BusinessPosted by
ClutchPoints

Activision Blizzard Gets Accused of Destroying Evidence

The Activision Blizzard lawsuit just keeps getting worse. With everything going on, one would think they’re on the path to redeeming themselves. Well, that isn’t quite the case. See, Activision Blizzard is now getting accused by the California DFEH or Department of Fair Employment and Housing of shredding abuse evidence.
Video GamesInverse

"Toxic online mentality": Trans employees of Activision Blizzard speak

“I never really felt like it was a safe place, to begin with.”. Alex* worked on the Community team at Blizzard, the popular video game development company, for over four years. In all that time, they never came out as nonbinary to their coworkers. It was all too clear that Blizzard wasn’t the place for LGBTQ+ people to be open about or advocate for themselves or their identities.
California StatePlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard Accused of Destroying Important Documents to Hinder California Lawsuit

The California Department of Fair Employment & Housing [DFEH] has accused Activision Blizzard of shredding important documents to hinder its lawsuit against the company. In an update to its filing, first reported by Axios, DFEH claimed that Activision Blizzard is preventing its employees from speaking to the organization, requiring them to go through the company’s management first. The amended filing states that this “directly interferes” with its ongoing investigation and its efforts to remedy the situation. The DFEH also took issue with Activision Blizzard involving law firm WilmerHale, which has a reputation for busting unions and having an existing relationship with the publisher’s executive team.
BusinessFudzilla

Activision Blizzard under fire

California has expanded its anti-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, adding temporary workers to the female full-time employees of whom it is suing on behalf. The state's Department of Fair Employment & Housing also alleges the game maker has interfered with its investigation. An amended complaint was filed Monday and redefines...
California Statenewsbrig.com

California accuses Activision Blizzard of ‘withholding and suppressing evidence’

Activision Blizzard’s leaders have promised to work to make the company a safe place for women to work — but California has now accused the company of illegally “withholding and suppressing evidence” and shredding documents that it requested for its investigation (via Axios). California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) originally filed the suit in July, which accused the company of creating a frat-like culture where female employees faced “constant sexual harassment” and discrimination.
California Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Sexism lawsuit: California accuses Blizzard of obstructing investigation

Activision Blizzard allegedly obstructed investigations by the California agency DFEH into the sexism lawsuit against the gaming company. This is what the DFEH claims in a revised complaint that it submitted on Monday. Accordingly, Blizzard should prevent employees from sharing information with the investigators, among other things with confidentiality agreements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy