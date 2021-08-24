Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen Shuts Down Van Halen Covers Request – ‘I’m Not F***in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen has made his stance against playing Van Halen covers in Mammoth WVH pretty well known, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking. And in a series of tweets, the musician revealed a bit of his frustration with the requests. Spotlighting a tweet he received, he showcased one...

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli is a Proud Mom in New Post Showing Off Her Son Wolf Van Halen’s Concert at Fenway Park

On Tuesday, Wolfgang Van Halen‘s mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, shared a proud Instagram post about her son’s recent concert at Fenway Park. Wolf is the son of the actress and guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who were married for 20 years from 1981 to 2001. Sadly, Eddie passed away in October 2020 from a long-term battle with throat cancer. The couple shared just one child together, and even by Bertinelli’s Instagram account name, you can tell she’s a proud and supportive mom. Valerie’s Instagram handle is titled “wolfiesmom.”
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Guns ‘N Roses Defend Eddie Van Halen’s Son on Social Media as He Fires Back at Critics

On Monday, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses came to the defense of their opening act, Wolfgang Van Halen, as he fired back at critics on social media. Wolf is the son of guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who passed away in October 2020 from throat cancer. Wolf is a musician himself as he recently released his own debut solo album. He obviously has the pedigree and even became the bassist for his father’s famous band as a teenager.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Posts Tear-Jerking Photo of Son Wolf Van Halen On Stage: ‘He’s So Proud of You’

On Tuesday, actress Valerie Bertinelli posted a heartwarming photo of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and assured him that his father would be “so proud” of him. Since his dad, Eddie Van Halen, passed away last year, Wolf has branched out with his own solo music career. In June, the musician released his first album under the band name Mammoth WVH. In addition, Wolf’s band is currently on tour opening up for Guns N’ Roses. Not a bad gig for your first major tour as a solo artist.
MusicWashington Post

Q&A with Sammy Hagar: The magic behind Montrose’s ‘Rock Candy,’ missing Van Halen, and masking up

Like so many, arts reporter Geoff Edgers was grounded by the pandemic. So he decided to launch an Instagram Live show called “Stuck With Geoff” from his barn in Massachusetts. (The show ends this month.) His guests have included Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony S. Fauci and David Byrne, among others. Recently, Edgers chatted with singer Sammy Hagar. (This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)
Musicguitar.com

Wolfgang Van Halen says Eddie Van Halen’s death “still doesn’t feel real”

Wolfgang Van Halen has reflected on his father Eddie’s death, opening up about how his passing “still doesn’t feel real.”. Yesterday (12 August) Wolfgang reflected on his father’s death in an Instagram post, writing: “I’ve had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realise it’s a dream, stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up,”
Musicjack1065.com

Wolfgang Van Halen would like you to stop asking him to play Van Halen songs

Here’s some advice if you attend a show by Wolfgang Van Halen‘s group Mammoth WVH show: Don’t request “Panama.”. The son of late Van Halen icon Eddie Van Halen is currently on tour with his solo band while opening for Guns N’ Roses. His sets have consisted of songs from the group’s self-titled debut, but apparently people think he should be playing songs from his dad’s band.
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

How Kool and the Gang Won Over Skeptical Van Halen Fans

Robert "Kool" Bell knows some people thought he and the rest of Kool & the Gang were nuts to sign on as the opener for Van Halen's 2012 tour. Van Halen fans may be willing to celebrate good times with David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen, they reckoned, but to get down on it with a veteran R&B group?
Entertainmentvhnd.com

Van Halen: The Life. The Music. The Joy.

The coveted Van Halen special issue by LIFE is now available at Van Halen Store!. Beautifully printed and informative, this “bookazine” is high quality – more like a book than a magazine. Well-written and loaded with amazing color photos – many rare or never-before-seen. This LIFE special issue is 96 pages of pure Van Halen (no ads, or any non-VH content) and will be enjoyed for years to come. Makes a perfect addition to your VH collection.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Opens Up About Grief 10 Months After Rock Legend's Death

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed that his father's death "still doesn't feel real" 10 months later. Wolfgang took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of photos of him with the rock legend, who died of cancer last year. The snaps showed the 30-year-old musician holding a red electric guitar in the recording studio as he and his father flash huge smiles at the camera. In some pictures, the Van Halen guitarist leaned in to give Wolfgang a kiss on the cheek.
CelebritiesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar: Eddie Van Halen Wanted to ‘Make Some Noise’ Together Again

Sammy Hagar revealed that Eddie Van Halen suggested the former bandmates "make some noise" together when they reconnected a few months before Van Halen's death. Speaking to Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers in a new Instagram Live interview, Hagar said he was relieved to find Van Halen in a better headspace when he reached out to the virtuoso guitarist "four or five months" prior to his death on Oct. 6, 2020.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY: 'VAN HALEN Was An Incredible Band'

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry offered his opinion on VAN HALEN as well as the legacy of the band's late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential rock musicians of all time. "Eddie was the leader...
CelebritiesPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Sammy Hagar – Eddie Van Halen Wanted to ‘Make Some Noise’ Again

As longtime Van Halen fans are now aware, Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen had ended their estrangement, reconnecting privately a few months prior to the guitarist's death. In a new Instagram Live chat with Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers (seen below), Hagar revealed that Van Halen had also suggested that the pair should "make some noise" together again.

