Days after her 33rd birthday, Kacey Musgraves announced her brand-new album, Stars-Crossed. "Fall apart September 10 with star-crossed: the album + film," the country titan captioned a multi-photo post on Instagram, which featured a shot of her with a veil over her head. The 15-song collection will drop via Interscope Records and UMG Nashville and see the entities team up to collaborate on marketing, radio promotion and international marketing. The set will arrive with a 50-minute film, which will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. A trailer for the visual dropped in conjunction with the announcement on Monday (August 23) and teases the collection's three-minute title track. The song was produced and co-written by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, and surfaced alongside the announcement for the campaign.