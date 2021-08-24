NRA cancels annual meeting in Houston because of COVID
The National Rifle Association announced it has canceled its annual meeting planned for Houston next weekend because of rising COVID-19 cases in Houston. “We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas,” the NRA said in a statement on its website. “We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors and exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision.”www.expressnews.com
