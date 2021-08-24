[WATCH] New York Comedy Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Expect a lot of laughter across New York City this November as some of the brightest names in comedy take to stages around the city for the New York Comedy Festival. Caroline Hirsch, the founder of iconic Times Square comedy club Carolines on Broadway, also co-founded the comedy festival back in 2004. Hirsch joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to tell us all about this year’s festival, as well as where the idea for the festival came from and why it’s so important for the comedy scene in New York.