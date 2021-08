Microsoft's statements regarding unsupported hardware and Windows 11 have been about as clear as the operating system's blur effects. Just since the announcement of Windows 11, Microsoft shared an official minimum requirements list, released, pulled, and re-released a PC Health Check app, changed some of the minimum requirements of the OS, and announced that PCs that don't meet the minimum requirements will be able to manually update to Windows 11. Based on the last bit of news in that list, we wanted to know if our readers will run Windows 11 on their PCs even if their hardware isn't officially supported.