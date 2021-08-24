Cancel
South Windsor, CT

Police interrupt converter theft in South Windsor

By Joseph Villanova jvillanova@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
A catalytic converter is seen at Industrial Metal Recycling, Friday, Jan. 26, 2007, in Oakland, Maine. Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. ROBERT F. BUKATY / Associated PRess

SOUTH WINDSOR — Four people were arrested early today after police say they were spotted stealing a catalytic converter.

At around 1 a.m., a resident of Twin Circle Drive called police after noticing the young men attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle parked at a neighboring condo complex on Candlewood Drive. Police said they stopped the men as they attempted to leave the scene.

The men, Duane Holmes, 22, Jeremi Quiroz-Encarnacion, 23, and Dyshawn Jiles, 20, all of Hartford, and Aubrey Mangene, 19, of West Hartford, were taken into custody and charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and fourth degree larceny.

Police said they found a saw that cuts through metal, several blades for the saw, and a catalytic converter in the car with the men.

In addition, Quiroz-Encarnacion was wanted on an unrelated failure to appear warrant, and was held on $25,500 bond, while Jiles was held on $15,000 bond. Both were to appear today in Manchester Superior Court. Holmes and Mangene were released on $5,000 and $2,500 bond, respectively, and are to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 8.

— Joseph Villanova

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
