New Sea of Thieves event starts today, with Borderlands-themed ship as a reward of sorts
Shiver me timbers, it’s a Borderlands boat. Of all the crossovers we’ve had in Sea of Thieves, I wasn’t expecting a Borderlands-inspired ship to pull into the docks. Rare has included ship skins based on games like Battletoads and Killer Instinct, but those were also Rare games. Regardless, we’re getting a yellow and red ship skin based on Gearbox’s most famous shooter-looter series. You can hunt down the Borderlands-themed ship set in Sea of Thieves in a new event starting today.www.pcinvasion.com
