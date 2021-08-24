Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Sen. Moran voices unemployment benefits concern while in Great Bend

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran stopped in Great Bend last Friday afternoon to have an open conversation with select business leaders. Moran told the group gathered at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce that he wanted to hear the challenges they are facing and he bet he could name most of them.

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
