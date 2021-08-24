Sen. Moran voices unemployment benefits concern while in Great Bend

House Passes Budget Resolution, Paving Way for Consideration of $3.5 Trillion “Human Infrastructure” Bill…But Inter-Party Fight Lays Ahead. The House passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution Tuesday, capping off negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a group of moderate Democrats who wanted a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure measure passed by the Senate before the House took up the budget resolution. The House vote clears the way for Democrats to pursue a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” budget reconciliation package that could pass both chambers without Republican support and sets a September 27 House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. However, pay-fors are still under negotiation, and it is unclear how much of the package will be fully paid for. Additionally, disagreements between moderate Democrats in the Senate and progressive Democrats in the House continue making it increasingly challenging to craft language supported by the full scope of Democrats in Congress. Read more here and here.