Red Light Roundup 08/16-08/22/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

August 16, 2021

02:52— Martin Rogelio Nevarezulloa, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and E. Front Street and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 200890

02:52— Martin Rogelio Nevarezulloa, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and E. Front Street and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212070

02:52— Martin Rogelio Nevarezulloa, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and E. Front Street and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 201660

August 19, 2021

13:41— Layn Allen Banks, 68, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212106

13:41— Layn Allen Banks, 68, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202128

20:02— Dean Anthony Dibenedetto, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 212110

August 20, 2021

09:13— Clifford Wayne Bowles, 54, transient, was arrested on the 7800 block of Yesal Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212112

09:13— Clifford Wayne Bowles, 54, transient, was arrested on the 7800 block of Yesal Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201541

15:48— Sterling Byant Baker, 32, transient, was arrested on the 5600 block of Hermosilla Ave. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 200938

15:48— Sterling Byant Baker, 32, transient, was arrested on the 5600 block of Hermosilla Ave. and booked for BATTERY MISDEMEANOR [242M], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], ATTEMPTED ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON [664/245(A)(1)]; Case no. 212086

23:07— Gary Lee Hargis, 43, transient, was arrested on the 8700 block of Plata Ln. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201540

August 22, 2021

15:17— Marvin Adams, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4800 block of Miramon Ave. and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], CONTEMPT OF COURT: VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212138

Paso Robles Police Department

August 16, 2021

01:50— Celso Chavezcuellar, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Stoney Creek Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 212117

04:16— Brian Alexander Rosales, 30, of Burbank, Ca, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2118

August 17, 2021

00:07— Manuel De Jesus Castellanossanchez, 24, of Guadalupe, Ca, was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 212123

01:50— Haley Avila Starling, 18, of Paso Robles was released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESS MARIJUANA 28.5 GRAMS OR LESS OR UNDER 4 GRAMS CONCENTRATED CANNABIS [11357(B)(2)H&S18-20 YO]; Case no. 212124

August 18, 2021

00:03— Kenneth Raymond Miller, 29, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and 24th St. and booked and released for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 212132

00:15— Schree Marie Schmeisser, 39, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212132

17:52— Anthony Phillips King, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested at Walmart and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212138

19:09— Joel Alexander Soloniuk, 43, transient, was arrested on the 800 block of 6th St. and booked and released for TRESSPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-2139

August 19, 2021

10:03— Daniel Richard Kulinski, 51, transient, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed N 46 E and booked and released for CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC]; Case no. 212143

11:58— Sandra Irene Forrester, 60, transient, was was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed Under 13th St. and booked and released for CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC]; Case no. 212147

12:05— Ashley Marie Moss, 32, of Atascadero was arrested at the corner of 24th St. and Park St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-2148

15:03— Avery Anthony Morris, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-2150

August 20, 2021

19:53— Ryan Carney, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212163

21:25— Adam Matthew Catalan, 29, of Martinez, Ca, was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-2165

August 22, 2021

00:26— Gregorio Aguilarantolino, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212174

05:02— Celso Ortizvivar, 22, of San Miguel was arrested at US HWY 101 N and N Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2176