Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Daily doses of brief mindfulness meditation reduce the negative mental health impact of COVID-19

By Jessica Andrews-Hanna, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology and Cognitive Science Program, University of Arizona, Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary, Julia Kam, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary, Caitlin Mills, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of New Hampshire, Chelsie Miko Hart, Doctoral Student in Experimental Psychology, University of Calgary
Posted by 
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQLm5_0bbdVKQH00
Mindfulness refers to a mental state of focusing on the present moment. (Pexels/Oluremi Adebayo)

The uncertainties, loss and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions have disrupted many people’s emotional well-being . This has been exacerbated by the constantly evolving public health guidelines and news stories, which increase anxiety and fear in many people.

The urgency of this problem has led mental health professionals and scientists to call for the further development of mental health science and intervention during the pandemic. As vaccination rates increase , there is an opportunity to redirect public health efforts to manage the mental health consequences of the pandemic.

As a team of cognitive neuroscientists and a clinical health psychologist studying mind wandering and ways to improve well-being in vulnerable populations, we responded to the call for action for mental health interventions. Specifically, we studied mindfulness meditation as a potential coping strategy for these mental health adversities.

Mindfulness meditation during COVID-19

Mindfulness refers to a mental state of focusing on the present moment, and accepting the current state of the mind and body without judgement. Mindfulness meditation is a mental practice that helps achieve that state of mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vdeA_0bbdVKQH00
Researchers studied mindfulness meditation as a potential strategy for coping with the mental health effects of the pandemic. (Shutterstock)

Ample research supports the use of mindfulness meditation for better mental health , but it was unclear whether these effects would hold true in the context of COVID-19 with prolonged quarantine and related stressors. In our study , we found that a regular dose of mindfulness practice every day for 10 days provide a buffer against the negative impact of COVID-19 news consumption.

Here’s what we did: we looked at whether 10 minutes of mindfulness meditation guided by a smartphone app could cushion some of the negative effects of COVID-19 on emotional well-being. We found that individuals who practised mindfulness daily for 10 days reported a happier mood (what researchers call “positive affect”) compared to those who did not.

Meditation can provide a buffer against the negative mental health impact of COVID-19-related news. (Shutterstock)

Importantly, individuals who practised mindfulness were not as negatively affected by exposure to COVID-19-related news, suggesting that being more mindful served as a sort of buffer against stress.

Our study shows that a brief daily practice of mindfulness meditation not only enhances positive affect, but it also helps protect against the negative impact of COVID-19-related news exposure on emotional well-being. Our results convey two main messages:

  • They inform us that guided mindfulness meditation holds promise as a simple-to-implement, cost-effective technique that can be practised anywhere, anytime.
  • They prompt us to reconsider strategically planning when we consume news.

How to begin practising mindfulness

So you might be asking yourself, what can I do if I want to start practising mindfulness? A good place to start is to find a platform that provides instructions for beginners. There are a number of smartphone apps offering introductory meditation programs that are free or low cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PDAw_0bbdVKQH00
Choose a mindfulness meditation program that suits your priorities. (Shutterstock)

Choosing a program that matches your specific needs is also important. For example, in our study people could choose to practise one of four courses, focused on kindness, managing anxiety, letting go of stress or concentration. After choosing a program, find a time to practice regularly for a few weeks and see if you start to notice a difference in your day-to-day mood or how you respond to stress.

For new practitioners to mindfulness, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, there can be a tendency for minds to become judgemental, especially when they begin learning a new skill like mindfulness. For example, you may judge yourself for not being able to focus consistently. Remember that mindfulness is about focusing on the here and now in a non-judgmental way. So learning not to judge yourself is a crucial part of the practice.

In other words, it is not simply about being able to focus on your breath but is instead about noticing what is happening in the present moment, and then choosing to respond in a way that lines up with your values. So, if you find that you lose focus on your breath 100 times during a meditation practice, and yet you try again, you are doing it exactly right!

Practising mindfulness as a group can be helpful. (Pexels/Monstera)

Second, this has been a tough year full of unprecedented challenges. We have found for ourselves and our clients that practising self-compassion in addition to developing mindfulness can help to soften the blow of repeated stressors. Remember that whatever you are going through, if it is emotionally or physically painful, you deserve compassion for that experience.

Finally, humans are social creatures. Although we found that practising mindfulness on your own improved well-being, having group support can be really helpful to keep your practice going. So look into local resources for online or in-person options to practise meditation with other like-minded individuals.

Whether you practise mindfulness by yourself or in a group, in the morning or evening, daily or every few days, it’s most important you find an approach that works best for you.

Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen receives funding from the Canadian Institute of Health Research, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Canadian Child Health Clinician Scientist Program. Her work is also supported by generous donations from the Alberta Children's Hospital Research Foundation.

Caitlin Mills, Chelsie Miko Hart, Jessica Andrews-Hanna, and Julia Kam do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness Meditation#Guided Meditation#Covid 19#Covid 19 Related News#Pexels Monstera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Propranolol Effective for Anxiety Symptoms?

Several medications and therapies are available to treat anxiety. But, in some specific cases, a health professional may use an off-label drug. Anxiety involves both physical and mental symptoms, and in most instances, they feed off each other. Blocking the physical effects of anxiety can sometimes help you calm down,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

A Chronic Pain Specialist Says This Technique Could Get Rid of Your Aches Once and for All

Psychotherapist Alan Gordon, LCSW was in grad school the first time he was hit with chronic back pain and debilitating headaches. “I went the traditional route where I met with doctors,” he describes to First for Women. “I got MRIs. I think I must have done 250 physical therapy appointments over two or three years. I got acupuncture, I did acupressure, I was doing Reiki.”
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Healthspring.org.uk

How Ketamine Prevents Depression Rapidly, But There Are Side-Effects

Researchers have identified how ketamine has an antidepressant effect. The discovery that the anaesthetic ketamine can help people with severe depression has raised hopes of finding new treatment options for the disease. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now identified novel mechanistic insights how the drug exerts its antidepressant effect. The findings have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Wilmington, DEdelawaretoday.com

Battling Grief, Mental Health and COVID-19 in the First State

Wilmington resident Rachel Lee Garofolo describes testing positive for COVID-19 during the anniversary of her mother’s murder. At the end of November 2020, I felt congestion and fatigue. I prayed it was just a cold. A couple days later, after a drive-through COVID test, restless nights and the loss of taste and smell, I feared the worst. At 4 o’clock in the morning on December 3, I checked my phone and received the diagnosis no one wanted: I was positive for COVID-19.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

COVID-19: frontline nurses did not receive the mental health support they deserved

For many people, the social restrictions experienced during lockdown will have long-lasting effects. These include stress, depression, insomnia, fear, anger, frustration, boredom and stigma associated with quarantine. But during the pandemic, NHS staff had to face all these things and deal with working on the frontline. As a result, many health workers will grapple with a lasting impact on their mental health and well-being.
Mental Healthhealthday.com

Adults With Disabilities Have Worse Mental Health During COVID-19

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with disabilities are disproportionately affected by adverse mental health symptoms and substance use during COVID-19, according to research published in the Aug. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mark É. Czeisler, from...
ScienceCBS 58

COVID-19 presents greater blood clot risk than vaccines, study finds

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- The risk of developing blood clots is substantially higher and more prolonged if you contract COVID-19 compared to receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to a new study. The study found that while there is a small increased risk of potentially deadly clots for...
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

How COVID-19 has affected The Mental Health of People in USA

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in USA. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people world over regardless of age or nationality. Till date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism ,etc. which has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on individual level it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments and businesses, childcare and health along with shocking loss of their loved ones, family and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues , they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

CBT for Chronic Pain: An Integrative Approach

The pulsating throb of a migraine or dull ache of lower back pain can make it difficult to function at your best. When you spend most days feeling tired, achy, or sore, it might feel nearly impossible to live the life you had once imagined. Effective pain management most often involves a multimodal approach, requiring various interventions such as medication, physical therapy, nutritional guidance, or participation in a support group. Additionally, individual counseling is often a key component of successful treatment, as chronic pain affects all aspects of functioning including mental health. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain (CBT-CP) has proven to be a particularly effective modality of treatment when addressing the challenges of chronic pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy