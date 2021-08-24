Dells Watersports Boat Rentals planning 15,000 square foot expansion

LAKE DELTON — Dells Watersports Boat Rentals is expanding its facility to include an additional sales and service building. Owner Steve Zowin said a 15,000-square-foot showroom and service shop is being constructed adjacent to its current location at 255 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South. Exactly 10,000 square feet will be dedicated to a showroom to house boats and other water sport activities, while 5,000 square feet will be used for the service area including sales offices and three service bays. Dells Watersports has one service bay.