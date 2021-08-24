Cancel
George Lynch, Interview – Going Instrumental on ‘Seamless’

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Lynch joins Anne Erickson to discuss his debut solo instrumental album, “Seamless,” why he should tour with Cher and more in this in-depth interview. George Lynch is a man of many hats, but no matter what he does musically, it’s always a sure bet that his guitar will be at the forefront. Lynch is one of the most skilled and talented guitarists of his generation, and now, for the first time ever, he’s releasing an instrumental record.

