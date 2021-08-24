Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos County, NM

Ellen Specter Files For Re-Election To LAPS School Board

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos Public Schools Board Vice President Ellen Specter files this morning for re-election in District 1, in Council Chambers inside the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Specter said that she decided to run for re-election because, ‘I have found this to be very fulfilling work. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge, experience and leadership skills that I can apply to important issues coming up like hiring the superintendent and rebuilding the White Rock elementary schools’. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
White Rock, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
White Rock, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#School Board#Council Chambers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy