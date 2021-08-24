Ellen Specter Files For Re-Election To LAPS School Board

Los Alamos Public Schools Board Vice President Ellen Specter files this morning for re-election in District 1, in Council Chambers inside the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Specter said that she decided to run for re-election because, ‘I have found this to be very fulfilling work. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge, experience and leadership skills that I can apply to important issues coming up like hiring the superintendent and rebuilding the White Rock elementary schools’. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.