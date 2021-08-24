Cancel
Española, NM

NNMC President Richard Bailey Issues COVID-19 Health And Safety Update … Proliferation Of New Variants Prompts Stricter Measures On Campus

 9 days ago

ESPAÑOLA — The proliferation of variants and the re-emergence of increased case numbers has prompted Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) to implement more aggressive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. “Since March 2020, Northern New Mexico College has served as a role model for the thoughtful and thorough way we have endured the pandemic. Because of the teamwork and steadfast resolve of our campus community, we are proud of the fact that not a single positive COVID case has originated from either campus,” NNMC President Rick Bailey said. “NNMC is committed to the health and safety of not only our students, faculty and staff but our families and the communities we serve.”

